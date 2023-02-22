Digital DEWA Launches World’s Largest Solar-Powered Data Center in Dubai

Digital DEWA subsidiary Moro Hub has announced that it has launched the world's largest solar-powered data center in Dubai. The data center is being established with the partnership between Moro Hub and Huawei and has Uptime Tier III certification.

Green Data centre of Moro Hub

The green data centre of Moro Hub, is recognised as the world's largest solar-powered data centre by the Guinness World Records. The facility's integrated solutions are designed to provide next-generation services in the areas of digital transformation, cloud and hosting services, cybersecurity, smart cities, IoT services and professional and managed services, as well as Moro services supported by ChatGPT technology.

Largest Single Site Solar Park in the World

Recognised as the world's largest solar-powered data centre, the facility is located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world.

Also Read: Damac to Open Data Centres in Riyadh and Dammam in 2023

Data Centre Key Features

The Uptime TIER III-Certified data centre exceeds 100 megawatts (MW) in capacity and spans over 16,000 square metres, all powered by 100% renewable energy. As a green data centre, it aligns with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to achieve 100% clean energy usage by 2050. The data centre also provides advanced services in digital transformation, cloud and hosting services, cybersecurity, smart cities, IoT services, AI, and professional and managed services.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, inaugurated the green data centre of Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The opening event featured signing agreements between Moro Hub and its key technology partners and customers, including Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Huawei, VMWare, Emirates NBD, Digital Dubai Authority, and Dubai Islamic Bank.

Also Read: LEW TelNet Is Building a Green Data Center in Augsburg

Green Data Centre Announcement

The announcement was made in May 2021, and started its construction in December 2021. The building, which has a floor area of 16,030 square meters (172,566 square feet), was awarded a Guinness World Record in November 2022 for being the largest solar-powered data center in the world.

Digital DEWA

Digital DEWA stands for Digital Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, an initiative by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to transform the traditional utility provider into a leading digital utility. The initiative aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance the customer experience, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainability.