Airtel World Pass IR Packs if You Are Travelling to MWC Barcelona 2023

MWC (Mobile World Congress) is one of the largest annual events in the mobile and telecommunications industry. MWC is typically held in Barcelona, Spain, and brings together professionals and companies worldwide to showcase the latest technology and innovations in mobile devices, networks, and services. MWC Barcelona has become an important platform for industry leaders to share their insights and ideas, explore new business opportunities, and drive innovation in the mobile and telecommunications sector. MWC Barcelona is also an important event for consumers, as it often marks the debut of new mobile devices and services that will shape the industry's future.

MWC Barcelona 2023

MWC 2023 dates are scheduled for February 27, 2023, to March 02, 2023, at Fira Barcelona Gran Via. The Fira Barcelona Gran Via Conference Centre is located outside of walking distance of Barcelona city centre. So if you are a telecom or technology enthusiast, you must have already got your passes and getting ready to pack bags and fly. But before you travel, here's an overview of the Airtel World Pass Packs that offer International Roaming benefits on your number.

Airtel World Pass

With Airtel World Pass, the international travel experience is revolutionized as it seamlessly works across 184 countries. Whether you're in transit at an airport or travelling to multiple countries, one pack now provides extensive roaming coverage for all your International Travel needs.

As the event is for 4 days, and if you stay for the exact duration or a couple of days extra, Airtel World Pass offers customers ten day packs or daily packs with International Roaming benefits. The one-day packs benefit you if you attend MWC Barcelona 2023 for a specific purpose. So, here are the postpaid and prepaid IR packs that we have picked from Bharti Airtel IR Pack offerings.

Airtel World Pass Postpaid Pack

Airtel World Pass Rs 2999 postpaid IR Pack provides you with 100 min per day of free outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India, 20 Free SMS, Unlimited Incoming SMS, 5 GB of High-Speed Data, post high-speed data quota, enjoy unlimited data at 80 Kbps. The pack comes with a validity of 10 Days. This pack will be sufficient for the entire duration of your stay. If you still need benefits, you can also add Voice or Data Add-ons.

Airtel World Pass Prepaid Plan

Airtel World Pass Rs 899 prepaid IR Pack provides with 100 min free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India, 10 Free SMS, Unlimited incoming SMS, and 1 GB of High-Speed Data with a validity of 10 days. Customers can also avail the benefit of 1 GB data add-on pack available at Rs 755 and come with a validity of 5 days. There's also a voice Add-on in case you need extra International minutes.

How to Activate Airtel IR Service or Pack

Users can activate IR Service by using Airtel Thanks App, calling Customer Care, or a dedicated number 99100-99100 available on call and WhatsApp for all international travelling customers.

Airtel Roam Without Fear

With Airtel Roam Without Fear Construct, Airtel protects the consumer from excessive charges. For example, suppose a user uses services on International Roaming, the initial usage charges shall happen as per standard charges, but once the charges exceed the One-Day pack value of that country, then Airtel automatically applies the One day pack with all its benefits to the customer to protect the user from any further charges of the day.

Conclusion

With Airtel, you don't need separate packs for multiple countries. Airtel World Pass packs work across 184 Countries in sets of two. For example, Spain falls under Set 1 of Countries Airtel World Pass covers. The customer needs to activate the IR Pack, and the rest is handled. You don't need to manually latch or select a Network provider in the roaming country, as Airtel World Pass packs work on all Networks in the World Pass eligible countries. You can read more information about Airtel World Pass packs from the link above.

Orange Spain has already switched on 5G SA in Spain ahead of the MWC Barcelona 2023, and Telefonica has enabled mmWave 5G on 26 GHz just recently, and you will have the advantage of experiencing the Networks at the venue!