F&W Networks Announces Octaplus as New ISP Partner

F&W Networks, the British full-fibre network infrastructure company, announced its partnership with ISP Octaplus Networks. F&W Networks also announced a milestone achievement of passing over 250,000 premises along with the partnership. This partnership will now enable Octaplus access to F&W Network's full fibre footprint.

Gigabit Speeds

Customers within the home counties will get full fibre broadband speeds of 1 Gbps and a choice to select their preferred internet service provider. F&W Networks says partnering with Octaplus is a new addition to its wholesale business and is excited about Octaplus joining its open-access platform as the latest ISP. F&W Networks hopes to pass 1 million homes with Fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology by 2025 and, at the same time, is focused on establishing an attractive wholesale business as one of the early Alt-Net (Alternative Providers) adapters.

F&W Networks Coverage

F&W Networks build full-fibre technology as a network builder and wholesaler to mid-sized towns and rural areas across the South of England. F&W Networks' rollout and coverage is currently concentrated on a number of counties in England, namely Buckinghamshire, Greater London, Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, and West Sussex. In addition, F&W Networks is collecting interest in Godstone, Slinfold and Stokenchurch regions and is coming soon in Berkhamstead, Farnborough and South Godstone.

Octaplus Networks said this partnership with F&W Networks will help achieve its goal of connecting more customers throughout the UK. The towns connected to the F&W Networks' footprint allow Octaplus to provide fast, affordable, and reliable internet services to these premises.

Current Partners

Current ISP Partners of F&W Networks, bringing gigafast full-fibre broadband to door, include Glemnet, V4 Consumer, Merula, Zybre and Hey! Broadband.