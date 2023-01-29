Neos Networks Completes Metro Access Networks in Key UK Cities

Neos Network, one of the UK's leading Fibre connectivity suppliers, announced the completion of the delivery of three regional Metro Access Networks in Liverpool, Birmingham, and Manchester, along with the first phase of deployment in London. Once the entire project is finished, the fiber deployed in each city will be 3.6 km in Liverpool, 7.1 km in Birmingham, 13.7 km in Manchester, and 37 km in London.

Fibre connectivity to businesses

Neos Networks announced its plans for last-mile services at the end of 2021 as part of a major Metro Network Expansion programme. Now with the service live in all four regions, Neos Networks is providing fiber connectivity directly to thousands of local businesses throughout the cities.

Also Read: Comcast Expands Its Fiber Network in Plainfield

Metro Network Expansion project

Neo network is now ahead with the construction of its fourth Access network in London. Four of the planned eight routes are now live across the capital, and the remaining deployment phase is scheduled to be completed within the upcoming year. The entire Metro Network Expansion project comprises 60 km of Neos Network national fiber footprint.

Benefits to the customers

Neos Networks' strategic entry into last-mile access implies that the corporation no longer needs to rely on external connectivity across these business hubs. As a result, it can now deliver to its customers with improved timescales and lower costs to deliver high-quality services associated with the company's nationwide UK backbone business network.

Customers of Neos Networks will continue to receive the same level of commitment that they expect from the company, but with an easier path for upgrading, a quicker response for break fixes, and network features that support their needs and aspirations for expansion.

Also Read: 1&1 Versatel Acquires Fiber Assets of BT in Germany

Sarah Mills, Chief Revenue Officer at Neos Networks, said: "I'm thrilled that we're nearing completion of our Metro Access Network builds in these four key UK cities. This project will underpin the growth of UK PLC by creating new opportunities for enterprises and driving investment within several new business districts."

"The ambition for our network expansion project has always been to help UK businesses realize the growth potential associated with resilient, secure, high-capacity business connectivity services. We look forward to engaging businesses on how we can support their network resiliency and priorities with the right connectivity solutions."

Also Read: Lumen Rolls Out 400G Wavelength Network Across the US

Exploring Optical Wavelength technology

Neos Networks intends to explore using its Optical Wavelength technology to deliver the appropriate commercial packages for clients, particularly those in MBUs, as it continues to examine the connectivity needs of businesses in each location.

Support for Mobile Operators

The new infrastructure supports the data backhaul requirements of network players' services and will have a significant impact in supporting mobile operators with their local cell sites, 5G rollout, and future services.