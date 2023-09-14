Colt DCS Launches Its First Data Centre in India



Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) announced today the launch of its first data centre in India. Located in Navi Mumbai, this flagship data centre marks Colt DCS's expansion into the growing Indian data centre market, which is on track to reach 1.318 GW by 2024. With this expansion, Colt DCS wants to support the increasing demand from hyperscale cloud service providers and large enterprises in India.

Growing Digital Demand in India

According to Colt DCS's official statement, India has seen a significant increase in digital demand in recent years. It is projected that by 2025, India's demand for data centre capacity will reach 1.4 gigawatts (GW), with Navi Mumbai being a key location, accounting for 50 percent of the data centre capacity in India.

Scalable Infrastructure

Colt DCS said its Navi Mumbai Data Centre offers significant flexibility and scalability, with a large land parcel of 15 acres and the capacity to support 120 megawatts (MW) of IT power. With this facility, Colt DCS will be able to meet the quickly evolving technology trends and emerging use cases, such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, machine learning, and data-intensive cloud applications.

Robust Infrastructure

Colt said this new Data Centre is equipped with robust infrastructure, including a highly resilient 220kV GIS substation with a LILO configuration. The facility has been assessed as a low-risk site.

"We are now uniquely placed in the Mumbai market to address the demand of Hyperscale Cloud Service providers and large Enterprise particularly from Banking and Financial Services industry. Our solutions are designed to support complex applications requiring scalable power, processing, cooling and security. The first phase of the Mumbai Data Centre has commenced with 22 MW and an available capacity of 18 MW of IT power capacity. Further, we have aggressive plans to expand into major cities across India to cater to growing market demand," said Colt DCS.

Sustainability Focus

Colt DCS has reported that this project has received a "Platinum" Rating from the IGBC - Green Data Centre (India Green Building Council).

The company mentioned that it draws 100 percent of its power from renewable sources, aligning with its global environmental responsibility efforts and assisting customers in achieving their sustainability goals.

Colt Data Centre Services' foray into the Indian data centre market through the Navi Mumbai Data Center signifies India's growing prominence as a digital hub.