EdgeConneX Enters Malaysia With Plans to Build Nearly 300 MWs of Data Center Capacity

EdgeConneX, a global hyperlocal and hyper-scale data centre solutions provider, has announced plans to enter the Malaysian market with plans to build nearly 300 megawatts (MW) of combined data centre capacity. On Monday, EdgeConneX announced that it will build three data centres in Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil, and Cyberjaya, which are all strategically located to meet the growing demand for data centre services in the country.

EdgeConneX Enters Malaysian Market

The Kuala Lumpur data centre will be located in the city's central business district, while the Bukit Jalil data centre will be located in a technology park. The Cyberjaya data centre will be located in a science park near the government seat.

EdgeConneX noted this strategic expansion aligns with Malaysia's growing tech ecosystem, driven by digitalization, cloud computing, and AI adoption. Malaysia's connectivity infrastructure, available and scale power, multiple port cities and connections to 22 submarine cables make it an attractive destination for low-latency access to global markets.

EdgeConneX New Malaysia Data Centers

Kuala Lumpur Central Business District (CBD)

The new EdgeConneX data centre in Kuala Lumpur Central Business District will have an IT load capacity of 19 MW, making it suitable for customized, build-to-suit configurations. It offers highly proximate and low-latency solutions to businesses operating in the capital city.

Bukit Jalil

Situated in the suburb of Bukit Jalil, which is part of greater Kuala Lumpur, this EdgeConneX data centre in the MRANTI technology park will provide nearly 70 MW of IT load capacity and is designed to meet the power requirements of hyper-scale and large-scale cloud or AI deployments.

Cyberjaya

The new EdgeConneX data centre campus, located in Cyberjaya, a region focused on research and development in knowledge-based industries, will offer over 200 MW of capacity. EdgeConneX said the campus will consist of nine buildings spread across 30 acres, providing scalable capacity and power to meet various customer requirements.

Each of the data centres will be highly proximate and high-power, offering customers the ability to design highly customized configurations to meet any requirement. The facilities will also be equipped with the latest security features to protect customer data.

EdgeConneX's data centres will help to meet the growing demand for data centre services in Malaysia and will support the country's digital transformation.