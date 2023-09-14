Construction of TAM-1 Submarine Cable System Commences

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Trans Americas Fiber System and Xtera have begun construction of the TAM-1 submarine cable system, which will link Florida with Central America and the wider Caribbean. The system is expected to be operational in 2025.

Highlights

  • TAM-1 is the first fiber optic cable specifically designed to meet the exploding demand for data in the Trans-Americas region.
  • The system will cover more than 7,000km and will link Florida with Central America and the wider Caribbean.
  • AT&T is the anchor tenant and landing party for the system in all US jurisdictions.

Follow Us

Construction of TAM-1 Submarine Cable System Commences
Trans Americas Fiber System and Xtera announced on Monday that the initial construction on the TAM-1 Submarine Cable System (formerly known as Trans Caribbean Fiber System) has commenced. Xtera said TAM-1 is the first fibre optic cable designed to meet the growing data demands in the Trans-Americas region.

Also Read: Sparkle Activates BlueMed Submarine Cable Linking Palermo With Genoa to Milan




TAM-1 Submarine Cable System

The TAM-1 Submarine Cable System, designed for low latency and high-capacity solutions, covers more than 7,000 kilometres and will connect Florida with Central America and the wider Caribbean. The Ready For Service (RFS) date for TAM-1 is planned for 2025.

Digital Infrastructure Project

TAM-1 is the first stage of a broader digital infrastructure project that will span over the next five years, creating a large-scale, high-reliability network across the entire Caribbean Basin, with extensions to Pacific South America, said the statement.

Xtera as Turnkey EPC Supplier

Xtera has been selected as the turnkey EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) supplier for the project, managing the construction process and providing equipment, including repeaters, branching units, and submarine line terminals. AT&T is said to be an anchor tenant and landing party for the system in all US jurisdictions.

Also Read: Vocus Activates Darwin Segment of DJSC Subsea Cable in Australia

Sustainability

The joint statement by Trans Americas Fiber System and Xtera highlighted sustainability and environmental responsibility throughout the project's production, construction, and operational phases.

Offering fluid capacity and bandwidth on demand, TAM-1 is said to provide customers with the tools and services they need to operate and upscale their networks most optimally.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel isn't good in many circles still. As it's based on LTE network, after 5G launch speeds has deteriorated a…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

Mudassar :

Direct Access to 24 x 7 Premium Call Centers: The question is who calls call centers these days. Every info…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

tbh Vi's services have gone from poor quality to very poor now phone goes from 4g to edge doesn't work…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

India actually has very good fiber and 5g network, it would be interesting to see how they make their plans…

Starlink May Get License to Start Services in India Soon:…

shivraj roy :

where impressive?

Nokia G42, a Super Affordable 5G Phone with Impressive Specs…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments