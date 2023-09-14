Construction of TAM-1 Submarine Cable System Commences



Trans Americas Fiber System and Xtera announced on Monday that the initial construction on the TAM-1 Submarine Cable System (formerly known as Trans Caribbean Fiber System) has commenced. Xtera said TAM-1 is the first fibre optic cable designed to meet the growing data demands in the Trans-Americas region.

TAM-1 Submarine Cable System

The TAM-1 Submarine Cable System, designed for low latency and high-capacity solutions, covers more than 7,000 kilometres and will connect Florida with Central America and the wider Caribbean. The Ready For Service (RFS) date for TAM-1 is planned for 2025.

Digital Infrastructure Project

TAM-1 is the first stage of a broader digital infrastructure project that will span over the next five years, creating a large-scale, high-reliability network across the entire Caribbean Basin, with extensions to Pacific South America, said the statement.

Xtera as Turnkey EPC Supplier

Xtera has been selected as the turnkey EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) supplier for the project, managing the construction process and providing equipment, including repeaters, branching units, and submarine line terminals. AT&T is said to be an anchor tenant and landing party for the system in all US jurisdictions.

Sustainability

The joint statement by Trans Americas Fiber System and Xtera highlighted sustainability and environmental responsibility throughout the project's production, construction, and operational phases.

Offering fluid capacity and bandwidth on demand, TAM-1 is said to provide customers with the tools and services they need to operate and upscale their networks most optimally.