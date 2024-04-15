Viettel and Singtel Collaborate to Deploy Vietnam-Singapore Cable System

The cable is expected to go into operation in Q2 of 2027 and will be the shortest cable to connect the two nations.

Highlights

  • Cooperation between Viettel and Singtel to bolster digital connectivity.
  • Deployment plans for the Vietnam-Singapore Cable System (VTS).
  • Strategic importance of fiber optic development for Vietnam's digital infrastructure.

Viettel and Singtel Collaborate to Deploy Vietnam-Singapore Cable System
Vietnamese telco Viettel (Viettel Solutions) and Singaporean telco Singtel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate towards bolstering digital connectivity between Vietnam and Singapore. The agreement outlines plans for the deployment of the Vietnam-Singapore Cable System (VTS), a direct link between the two nations, Viettel said in an official release.

Also Read: Google Announces USD 1 Billion Investment in Subsea Cables and Connectivity to Japan




Cable System Deployment

As part of the agreement, both parties - Military-run Viettel and Singtel - are expected to build a sea cable connecting the Vietnam-Singapore main axis (VTS cable) with a configuration of 8 pairs of fibres (8FP), landing in Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia. The cable is expected to go into operation in Q2 of 2027 and will be the shortest cable to connect the two nations.

According to Vietnam's international fibre optic system development strategy, by 2030, Vietnam needs to increase the total number of marine fibre optic cables to at least 15 lines with a total capacity of at least 334 Tbps, the official release said. As part of this strategy, the company intends to have at least 2 fibre optic cables Vietnamese-owned to operate, with priority given to short cables that connect directly to major Digital Hubs in Asia.

Strategic Fiber Optic Development

Singtel said, "The construction of the VTS cable route will meet the growing demand for higher bandwidth and lower latency connections."

"Through investing in the VTS submarine cable project, Viettel affirms its pioneering role in accompanying the government in building and developing infrastructure in Vietnam," said Viettel Solutions.

Also Read: Ooredoo Group and E& Launch Gulf Gateway Cable

With the investment in new cable routes, Viettel is expected to act as an important link for digital infrastructure, and regional and international data transmission infrastructure, meeting the deployment of international Internet connection applications.

Previously, Viettel announced the investment in cable with the largest bandwidth in Vietnam, Asia Direct Cable (ADC), with connections to all three largest IP Hubs of Asia in Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.

Viettel is also the largest Vietnamese investor in The Asia Link Cable (ALC) connecting to the two main IP Hubs of the Asia region (Hong Kong, and Singapore) and owns the docking station of this route expected in Da Nang.

