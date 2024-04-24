Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Launches Purple on Demand Communications-as-Service for APAC

France-headquartered Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has announced the launch of Purple on Demand, a subscription-based communications-as-as-service offer for Asia Pacific markets. This solution aims to deliver secure business communications to end customers in a private environment.









Purple on Demand

ALE says Purple on Demand addresses the needs of businesses embarking on digital transformation journeys, providing simplicity, flexibility, security and digital sovereignty. With a subscription model for software and optional hardware, such as phone sets and conferencing devices, it offers businesses the agility to respond swiftly to market demands without upfront transformation costs.

Powered by ALE's products and applications, including the Alcatel-Lucent OmniPCX Enterprise Purple communication server, the solution can be deployed on-premises, hosted, or in a private cloud, giving customers ultimate flexibility in choosing their operational model, ALE said.

Tee Jyh Chong, Vice President of Sales and Services for Asia Pacific at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, emphasized the importance of digital transformation in the region's economy. He said, "No matter size or industry, ALE is ready to help your enterprise to transform and succeed in the intelligent era."

Empowering Businesses in the Intelligent Era

The launch of Purple on Demand enhances ALE's communications solutions portfolio and is part of its Digital Age Communications strategy, focusing on empowering businesses through the digital workplace, communications as an enterprise catalyst, and flexible cloud solutions.