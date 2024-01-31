Prima and ASN Announce Smart Cable Project Connecting Vanuatu and New Caledonia



Prima, in collaboration with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), announces the signing of a contract for the establishment of the first SMART subsea cable system. OMS will be responsible for the marine installation of this system, which is set to be deployed and operational in 2026. The system will enhance digital connectivity and seismic monitoring in the Pacific region, the joint statement said.

Collaborative Innovation

Once operational, the system will provide not only a supplementary telecom cable to New Caledonia, extending to Australia and Fiji, but also a vital component in environmental monitoring.

The integration of four advanced Climate Change Nodes (CC Nodes) into the subsea cable system will facilitate real-time monitoring of seismic activities and efficient tsunami detection, particularly in the seismically volatile New Hebrides Trench. Additionally, this technology is expected to transform warning systems across the Pacific, enhancing security and preparedness against natural disasters.

Environmental Monitoring Advancements

Prima emphasised the key supporters of this project, including the French Government for its "unwavering commitment and encouragement", the Government of Vanuatu that entrusted Prima with the implementation of this hybrid cable, and OPT NC that supported the project, especially in the Lifou landing.

For its part, ASN also collaborated with the SMART Joint Task Force (JTF) for their consistent support and expertise in developing SMART cable projects. "By merging telecommunications with environmental monitoring technologies, this endeavour will substantially enhance the safety, connectivity, and scientific insight of the Pacific region," the joint statement said.

Prima is a telecommunications and data infrastructure company based in Port Vila, Vanuatu. Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) offers an extensive service portfolio including project management, installation, and commissioning, along with marine and maintenance operations performed by ASN's wholly-owned fleet of cable ships.