Liberty Costa Rica Rolls Out 5G Network Trials on 3.5 GHz Band

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

During this testing phase, Liberty will evaluate network performance through internal tests and provide a 5G sample space at its store on Avenida Segunda, opposite the National Theater.

Highlights

  • Official launch of 5G Network in Costa Rica by Liberty.
  • Testing phase includes key locations in San Jose and Heredia.
  • Focus on integrating 5G into educational and business environments.

Liberty, the brand of Liberty Latin America operating in Costa Rica, has officially launched its 5G Network in the testing phase, with 5G sites enabled initially at three key locations: the center of San Jose, the campus of the Latin University of Costa Rica, and the Ultrapark Dos free zone in the city of Heredia. Additionally, 17 more sites are ready for activation pending administrative approval to enable the switch for the 5G Network, Liberty said.

Also Read: Liberty Networks Deploys Taara’s Wireless Technology to Enhance Caribbean Island Connectivity




Testing Phase Details

With a total of 34 planned 5G Network sites, coverage extends to prominent areas including Paseo Colon, the Savannah, the National and Ricardo Saprissa stadiums, and Parque Viva, among others. Liberty said this 5G Network operates on 100 MHz of the 3.5 GHz band (also known as C-Band or N78 band). The temporary assignment for testing required two requests to the Executive Branch.

During this testing phase, Liberty will evaluate network performance through internal tests and provide a 5G sample space at its store on Avenida Segunda, opposite the National Theater. Liberty users and the general public will have the opportunity to test special applications, experience speeds exceeding 1 Gbps, and explore FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) internet, a fixed wireless solution for 5G homes with features comparable to fiber optics.

Liberty said, "Our company is committed to the technological development of the country, and today we want to ask our customers and society in general, are you ready for 5G? At Liberty, we are undoubtedly ready, thanks to the arduous preparation of many months. In the course of the following weeks, we will announce actions so that customers can test this network as phone manufacturers enable their models for 5G in the country."

Collaborative Initiatives

Together with the Latin University of Costa Rica and Ultrapark, the company enabled two 5G test sites, one academic on the university campus and another business in the Ultrapark Two free zone, both in Heredia.

The first site will focus on integrating 5G into the educational and scientific environment, while the second will seek to test business solutions for customers in this Free Zone, such as energy consumption measurements, security in access and surveillance issues, video conferencing systems, asset control, and inventory control.

Also Read: Liberty Networks and Gold Data Partner to Build Pan-Regional Cable System

Liberty Costa Rica

Liberty Costa Rica provides telecommunications and entertainment services to people and homes, such as broadband internet, mobile telephony, and digital TV, as well as technological and connectivity solutions for SMEs, Large Companies, and Government. Liberty Latin America is a communications company that operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands Flow, Liberty, Mas Movil, and BTC.

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

