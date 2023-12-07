Liberty Networks and Gold Data Partner to Build Pan-Regional Cable System



Liberty Networks, the network company of Liberty Latin America (LLA), has announced a partnership with Latin American network provider Gold Data to develop a new Pan-Regional subsea cable system. Under the agreement, the Gold Data 1 system (GD-1) will combine with the new system, Liberty Networks 1 (LN-1), to provide unique routes between the US and Mexico, Colombia, Panama, the Caribbean, and also offer diversity for the Southern US domestic market.

Optimised Routes

The subsea system is reportedly designed to offer two diverse routes with the shortest latency from Mexico to the US, providing additional connectivity between the critical data hubs in Mexico City, Queretaro, and onward to the US as new routes. It will further link new data hubs in Colombia and Panama to these critical data hubs.

Expansion Capabilities

Commenting on the announcement, Liberty Latin America said, "The combination of GD-1 and LN-1 will deliver a subsea cable system with unparalleled capabilities. The new system will seamlessly integrate into our existing subsea meshed platform, adding new routes and materially expanding our capacity. The LN-1 system can be further expanded to complement our capacity and diversity throughout the Caribbean. This investment shows our commitment to enabling connectivity across the region and cements our position as a leading wholesale provider."

Operational Ownership

"The subsea system will be split into two segments, with the northern segment called GD-1. Liberty Networks and Gold Data will invest in and operate GD-1 together. Meanwhile, Liberty Networks will fully own the southern leg of the system," said the joint statement.

The system is expected to be up and running by the second half of 2026.