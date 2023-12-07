Liberty Networks and Gold Data Partner to Build Pan-Regional Cable System

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Liberty Networks and Gold Data combine forces to build a new subsea cable system, enhancing connectivity between the US, Mexico, and Latin America.

Highlights

  • Two diverse routes with shortest US-Mexico latency.
  • Enhanced connection for Colombia, Panama, and Caribbean.
  • Operational by second half of 2026.

Follow Us

Liberty Networks and Gold Data Partner to Build Pan-Regional Cable System
Liberty Networks, the network company of Liberty Latin America (LLA), has announced a partnership with Latin American network provider Gold Data to develop a new Pan-Regional subsea cable system. Under the agreement, the Gold Data 1 system (GD-1) will combine with the new system, Liberty Networks 1 (LN-1), to provide unique routes between the US and Mexico, Colombia, Panama, the Caribbean, and also offer diversity for the Southern US domestic market.

Also Read: Telxius to Extend Subsea Cable Tikal to Cancun, Mexico




Optimised Routes

The subsea system is reportedly designed to offer two diverse routes with the shortest latency from Mexico to the US, providing additional connectivity between the critical data hubs in Mexico City, Queretaro, and onward to the US as new routes. It will further link new data hubs in Colombia and Panama to these critical data hubs.

Also Read: Telxius Joins Firmina Subsea Cable System, Enhancing Americas Connectivity

Expansion Capabilities

Commenting on the announcement, Liberty Latin America said, "The combination of GD-1 and LN-1 will deliver a subsea cable system with unparalleled capabilities. The new system will seamlessly integrate into our existing subsea meshed platform, adding new routes and materially expanding our capacity. The LN-1 system can be further expanded to complement our capacity and diversity throughout the Caribbean. This investment shows our commitment to enabling connectivity across the region and cements our position as a leading wholesale provider."

Also Read: VNET Signs Agreement With Liberty Networks to Enhance Its Connectivity

Operational Ownership

"The subsea system will be split into two segments, with the northern segment called GD-1. Liberty Networks and Gold Data will invest in and operate GD-1 together. Meanwhile, Liberty Networks will fully own the southern leg of the system," said the joint statement.

The system is expected to be up and running by the second half of 2026.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Krishn :

What is the use of data in BSNL network?

BSNL Value Long-Term Data Vouchers with 2GB of Daily Data

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Could you please explain or let us know the new masts concepts and how are they different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Can you please let us know the meaning of new masts concets and how they are different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

shivraj roy :

It would be better if all telecos let every operator use there towers for the time of the disaster Atleast…

Airtel Ensures Uninterrupted Connectivity Amid Cyclone Michaung

Krishn :

Cheaper yearly unlimited voice call option available at market.

Vodafone Idea Value Prepaid Plan with 180 Days Validity

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments