Telxius to Extend Subsea Cable Tikal to Cancun, Mexico



Telefonica's infrastructure subsidiary and global connectivity provider, Telxius, has announced plans to extend its ultrahigh capacity Tikal subsea cable linking Puerto Barrios (Guatemala) and Boca Raton (USA) with Cancun (Mexico). The extension is expected to provide a key route in the Caribbean with the highest levels of service, reliability, and security.

Telxius Expands Tikal Subsea Cable

According to Telxius, Tikal was originally announced jointly with America Movil in January 2023 to connect Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, to Boca Raton, United States. Telxius will now independently lead the extension project to Cancun, with the related supply contract with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) already in force.

New Landing Point in Cancun, Mexico

The official statement noted that Tikal's main trunk will launch with an initial estimated capacity of 380 Tbps and will provide a crucial route in the Caribbean with the highest levels of service, reliability, and security. The estimated Ready for Service (RFS) date is mid-2026. This cable will extend to Mexico through the Cancun extension, with an option to further extend it to Barranquilla, Colombia.

Key Route in the Caribbean

"The extension demonstrates Telxius' continuous commitment to providing state-of-the-art, digital infrastructure in the Caribbean and throughout the Americas. Our partners and customers benefit from an ultrahigh capacity network, low latency and enhanced resiliency. We are proud of our ongoing expansion efforts, ensuring connectivity to key digital hubs in the Americas and Europe," said Telxius.

Telxius Network

The Telxius network spans over 100,000 km of terrestrial and subsea fibre, including seven next-generation systems: Marea, Brusa, Dunant, Tannat, Junior, Mistral, and soon Tikal. According to Telxius, Five of these cables land in Latin America, and the other two extend the network across the Atlantic.

"The Telxius network has been designed to connect the main digital data hubs on both sides of the Atlantic, with a multi-terabit set of new next-generation subsea cables fully serving the Americas and Europe while enhancing Telxius' traditional routes," said the company in a statement.