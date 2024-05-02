Telxius Extends SAm-1 Cable Connecting Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Telxius expands its network by extending the SAm-1 submarine cable to connect Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, to Puerto Rico.

Highlights

  • Telxius extends SAm-1 submarine cable to link Punta Cana and Puerto Rico.
  • Ultra-high-capacity connectivity to boost communication across the region.
  • Telxius emphasizes its dedication to advancing technology and supporting digital transformation.

Follow Us

Telxius Extends SAm-1 Cable Connecting Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico
Telefonica's infrastructure subsidiary, Telxius, is extending its South America-1 (SAm-1) submarine cable to connect Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico, a US territory. Telxius said the route has been in service since April 2024, linking the Caribbean and the US, as well as wider Latin America via the Brusa, PCCS, and SAm-1 cables.

Also Read: Telxius Joins Firmina Subsea Cable System, Enhancing Americas Connectivity




Telxius Connects Punta Cana to Puerto Rico

The opening of this new submarine cable route between Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico further bridges the gap between the Caribbean and the Americas with ultra-high-capacity connectivity, the company noted. It will be the first public cable covering this route with such high capacity.

"Our developments across the region are driven by growing customer demand and new opportunities to support local and global enterprises, and we are continually evolving our capabilities to better serve the needs of our customers in this fast-growing market," said Telxius.

"This new route will accelerate digital transformation in key regions, allowing them to fully participate in today’s digital economy," Telxius added.

Also Read: Arelion and Telxius Partner to Extend Connectivity to North and Latin America

Bridging the Gap Between Caribbean and Americas

Launched in 2001, SAm-1, with a length of nearly 25,000 km, is a subsea fiber-optic cable ring laid on the seabed surrounding Latin America, operated and owned by Telxius. The existing SAm-1 cable lands in 16 locations across 9 countries in the US and Latin America.

According to the official website, it is the fifth-longest submarine cable system in the world and has had its capacity upgraded to 20 Tbps following an upgrade in 2021. It has fiber route extensions to Ecuador, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, in addition to the trans-Andean and trans-Guatemalan terrestrial backbones.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

And there are wifi 7 router on amazon lol

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Shivraj Roy :

wifi is western culture hence ban wifi -these ppl probably

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

d5aqoep :

If BJP govt wants to move forward with fast broadband penetration and follow Industry standards by de-licensing 6Ghz for Wifi7…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Faraz :

Wi-Fi 6E came before COVID ( 5+ years ago ). World moved on to Wi-Fi 7 last year. & Here…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Faraz :

Tejas was another company on blink of bankruptcy and Tata's bad investment by acquiring it, revived by 4G deal with…

Tejas Networks Wants to Do More Business Beyond BSNL: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments