Telxius Extends SAm-1 Cable Connecting Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico



Telefonica's infrastructure subsidiary, Telxius, is extending its South America-1 (SAm-1) submarine cable to connect Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico, a US territory. Telxius said the route has been in service since April 2024, linking the Caribbean and the US, as well as wider Latin America via the Brusa, PCCS, and SAm-1 cables.

Also Read: Telxius Joins Firmina Subsea Cable System, Enhancing Americas Connectivity









Telxius Connects Punta Cana to Puerto Rico

The opening of this new submarine cable route between Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico further bridges the gap between the Caribbean and the Americas with ultra-high-capacity connectivity, the company noted. It will be the first public cable covering this route with such high capacity.

"Our developments across the region are driven by growing customer demand and new opportunities to support local and global enterprises, and we are continually evolving our capabilities to better serve the needs of our customers in this fast-growing market," said Telxius.

"This new route will accelerate digital transformation in key regions, allowing them to fully participate in today’s digital economy," Telxius added.

Also Read: Arelion and Telxius Partner to Extend Connectivity to North and Latin America

Bridging the Gap Between Caribbean and Americas

Launched in 2001, SAm-1, with a length of nearly 25,000 km, is a subsea fiber-optic cable ring laid on the seabed surrounding Latin America, operated and owned by Telxius. The existing SAm-1 cable lands in 16 locations across 9 countries in the US and Latin America.

According to the official website, it is the fifth-longest submarine cable system in the world and has had its capacity upgraded to 20 Tbps following an upgrade in 2021. It has fiber route extensions to Ecuador, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, in addition to the trans-Andean and trans-Guatemalan terrestrial backbones.