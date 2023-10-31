Subsea Cable Company OMS Group Secures USD 400 Million Investment



The parent company of OMS Group, a telecom infrastructure company and provider of subsea cable services, and the global investment firm, KKR, have announced the signing of definitive agreements. Under these agreements, KKR will commit USD 400 million in a tailored solution for OMS Group. According to the statement, this investment marks KKR's latest venture into digital infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

OMS Group's Expansion Plans

This investment from KKR will help OMS Group accelerate its growth, including by expanding its fleet size and capabilities and by investing in cable landing stations and subsea cable routes to serve global fast-growing cross-border data transmission trends and the demand for comprehensive subsea cable services.

OMS Group

Founded in 1988, OMS Group is a neutral provider of integrated solutions for subsea telecommunications cable services, including installation and maintenance projects. The company is one of the largest independent operators in this sector, with a diverse fleet including cable ships and cable barges, as well as cable landing stations serving the global telecommunications market.

Infrastructure strategy

KKR is making this investment primarily through its Asia infrastructure strategy. The transaction is anticipated to be completed by Q1 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional transaction details have not been disclosed.

As reported by TelecomTalk, Singapore's Singtel and Pinnacle Towers, a digital infrastructure platform in Asia with a focus on the Philippines, recently attracted investments from KKR as part of its Southeast Asia digital infrastructure strategy.