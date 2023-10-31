DIPA Makes Debut at IMC2023, Showcasing the Role of Infrastructure Providers

Reported by Yashika Goel

DIPA emphasised the critical role of infrastructure providers in shaping Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and ensuring seamless telecom connectivity during times of crisis.

Highlights

  • DIPA's participation at IMC 2023 highlighted the ever-evolving digital infrastructure sector.
  • Infrastructure providers play a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted telecom connectivity during crises.
  • DIPA expresses gratitude and looks forward to future participation in IMC.

DIPA Showcases Role Played by Infrastructure Providers at IMC 2023
Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), the association representing digital infrastructure providers, marked its debut at the India Mobile Congress 2023, the annual event inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Also Read: 6 GHz Band Crucial for 5G and Beyond, Says DIPA




Evolving Digital Infrastructure Sector

DIPA's participation witnessed their booth showcasing cutting-edge innovations and technologies in the ever-evolving digital infrastructure sector. DIPA says the digital infrastructure sector is rapidly evolving with various innovations and technologies emerging to enhance connectivity, data management, security, and sustainability.

Notably, DIPA showcased the critical role that infrastructure providers play in shaping Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and ensuring seamless telecom connectivity during times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

Also Read: Here’s What Airtel Is Showcasing at IMC2023

Infrastructure Providers' Vital Role

T R Dua, the Director-General of the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association, articulated the central role of infrastructure providers, stating, "In essence, infrastructure providers are the backbone of digital public infrastructure, offering the essential tools, technologies, and services that enable governments, businesses, and individuals to operate in the digital world. Their role is pivotal in ensuring the effectiveness, security, and sustainability of digital public infrastructure, which in turn supports economic growth, innovation, and the well-being of society as a whole."

DIPA's Commitment to Future Participation

In recognition of their successful participation, DIPA extended its congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Telecom Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Telecom Secretary Shri Neeraj Mittal, and the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) for their commendable efforts in organizing the India Mobile Congress (IMC). Dua also expressed DIPA's anticipation of future participation in IMC.

Also Read: Telecom Infrastructure Providers Facing Hurdles for Faster 5G Rollouts: DIPA

The 7th Edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 concluded after three engaging days filled with insightful sessions on ICT, electronics, and cybersecurity.

This dynamic event underlined the transformative role played by digital infrastructure providers, ensuring that connectivity, innovation, and resilience remain at the heart of a thriving digital world.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

