Here’s What Airtel Is Showcasing at IMC2023



Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel made some exciting announcements at the inaugural ceremony of India Mobile Congress 2023. The TelecomTalk team is at the event, witnessing various demonstrations presented by technology companies. Of course, Bharti Airtel is showcasing the future of innovation at the India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan. Inspired by innovation, let's now explore what Airtel is presenting at the event.

Home Security

Airtel offers a Smart Surveillance System with End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Storage. Visitors can get a glimpse of the Reimagining Home Security suite of products and systems powered by Airtel XSafe.

Home Internet

As recently reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel has introduced an upgraded Airtel Xstream AirFiber unit to expand coverage. Visitors can experience super-fast WiFi with Xstream AirFiber, powered by Airtel 5G Plus, at the Reimagining Home Internet experience booth. Airtel states that Xstream AirFiber technology is paving the way for lightning-fast internet connectivity in fiber-dark areas. We will cover more about the upgraded Xstream AirFiber External Unit in a separate story.

Health Care

With high-speed connectivity, Airtel claims that Airtel 5G Plus helps expedite remote care and makes telemedicine widely accessible. Airtel is demonstrating how Advanced Healthcare can be accessed remotely, powered by its connectivity.

Elevating Retail Landscape

Airtel is digitising India's retail landscape with the help of its robust connectivity and SD-WAN. Airtel claims that Airtel 5G Plus enhances the digital experience for both shoppers and retailers, making it more seamless with its robust connectivity.

Wearables and IoT

If you are a TelecomTalk reader, you must already be aware that Airtel offers the Airtel IoT Platform. Most recently, Airtel successfully tested Ericsson's pre-commercial Reduced Capacity (RedCap) software on its 5G network to enable new use cases and connections for devices like smartwatches, wearables, and industrial sensors. According to Airtel, this testing on a 5G TDD network marks the first implementation and validation of RedCap Technology in India.

Users can witness how Airtel 5G Plus unlocks a new realm of connectivity for smartwatches, wearables, and more, revolutionising IoT broadband adoption at the event.

Agriculture

Airtel is also showcasing its SmartFarming technologies at the event, under the theme "Reimagining Agriculture." Airtel states that Airtel 5G Plus enables farmers across the country to utilise advanced technologies to ensure better yields from their lands. TelecomTalk has already covered this use case in a previous story, which is provided in the link below.

Connecting the Automobile Industry

According to Airtel, Airtel IoT and Airtel 5G Plus have pioneered new connected ecosystems by supporting OEMs in real-time analytics for safer driving. Airtel is showcasing Reimagining IoT solutions, including content bundles for automobiles and Route Reply, at the event.

Transportation

Airtel says it is enhancing road safety by redefining traffic management for seamless movement. According to the company, Airtel 5G Plus helps streamline traffic systems to improve real-time road monitoring, enabling the early detection of accidents or traffic congestion to enhance road safety. Visitors can experience the showcase at the event.

Satellite Connectivity

Airtel's Sunil Mittal announced just yesterday that OneWeb's satellite services are now ready to connect every inch of India with satellite connectivity, reaching anyone, anywhere. Airtel is showcasing space-based connectivity to revolutionise the world. Airtel's space-based connectivity systems promise to connect even the most remotely located people and businesses in India.

Submarine Network

For all the discussed uses and use cases mentioned above, submarine connectivity serves as the backbone of the internet. Airtel is showcasing an overview of its Robust Global Submarine Network to help stay connected around the clock. Airtel states that it supports seamless business expansion with an extensive network of submarine cables and reliable terrestrial connections, ensuring uninterrupted and fast connectivity.

Cyber Security

Complementing all the aforementioned technologies, uses, and use cases, Airtel is featuring its Cyber Security technologies at its booth. Airtel claims that Airtel Secure's next-gen operations and response services provide businesses with the resilience to immediately detect and respond to incoming cyber threats.

... and more.

Airtel is leveraging its connectivity and 5G technologies to drive innovation and improve various aspects of daily life and business operations. Stay tuned for more updates!