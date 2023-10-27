Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

Reported by Yashika Goel

Airtel has expanded its Xstream AirFiber service to Kolkata, bringing the total number of cities where the service is available to three.

Highlights

  • Airtel Xstream AirFiber is India's first 5G wireless Wi-Fi solution.
  • Airtel Xstream AirFiber is designed to address last-mile connectivity challenges.
  • Airtel Xstream AirFiber devices are manufactured in India.

Bharti Airtel launched its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offering, Airtel Xstream AirFiber, on the 5G Network for consumers in Delhi and Mumbai in August, becoming the first telco to launch the service in India. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is India's first 5G wireless Wi-Fi solution, designed to provide internet access to consumers in fiber-dark areas. It is reported to address last-mile connectivity challenges in both rural and urban regions of India, particularly in areas where establishing fibre infrastructure proves to be a challenge.

Airtel 5G FWA Service Expands

Airtel initially launched the service in two cities, stating that it would assess the opportunity and consumer sentiments to subsequently expand the service to multiple cities and eventually scale it up nationwide in a phased manner. In a related development, Airtel Xstream AirFiber is now available in Kolkata, bringing the total number of cities where Airtel FWA service is available to three (Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata).

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plan

Airtel initially launched a plug-and-play device with built-in WiFi-6 technology, providing extensive indoor coverage and the ability to simultaneously connect up to 64 devices. Airtel Xstream AirFiber service is available with a Rs 799 plan, offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps. This plan can be availed for six months, along with a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 2500.

Airtel said all Xstream AirFiber devices will be manufactured in India as part of the 'Make in India' program. More details are available in the linked story below.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Upgraded Solution

However, in another development aimed at expanding the range of use cases and coverage scenarios, Airtel has introduced an upgraded version of the Xstream AirFiber solution. This enhanced solution will support both indoor and outdoor environments around the premises.

The upgraded solution will consist of two units, one for indoor and one for outdoor placement, strategically positioned to improve coverage. This particular solution variant will include a receiver unit installed at the customer's premises, connected to an antenna that transmits signals over the airwaves. The installation process for the outdoor unit is carried out by Airtel engineers, according to the company.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

