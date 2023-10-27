Etisalat by e& Selects Netcracker for Large-Scale BSS Transformation

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Etisalat by e& and Netcracker Technology have partnered for a large-scale, multi-year BSS transformation project in the Middle East, aiming to deliver innovation across the business and to all customers.

Highlights

  • Netcracker Digital BSS to be implemented in full-stack implementation.
  • Large-scale project to directly benefit all of Etisalat customers.
  • Collaboration to help Etisalat build a new, modern IT stack.

Follow Us

Etisalat by e& Embarks on Large-Scale BSS Transformation With Netcracker
UAE's Etisalat e& in collaboration with Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, announced yesterday that they have entered into a partnership for a large-scale, multi-year BSS transformation project in the Middle East, aiming to deliver innovation across the business and to all customers.

Also Read: Telenor Norway Selects Netcracker Digital BSS for 5G Monetization




Transforming into a Technology Company

According to the joint statement, Etisalat, being the first telecommunications company in the UAE, has embarked on a transformation journey to become a technology company. Through this transformation, Etisalat will remain at the forefront of driving the digital society by providing faster, more differentiated, and personalised services across all its offerings to its customers.

Netcracker Digital BSS

According to Netcracker, this transformation includes Netcracker Digital BSS, which is part of the Netcracker Digital Platform, in a full-stack implementation that covers a range of products and functions. These functions include order management, CRM, product catalogue management, self-service and digital channel enablement, service fulfilment, analytics and reporting, and partner management.

Also Read: Etisalat UAE Expands Mobile 5G Standalone Network for All Customers

Digital Transformation

This large-scale project is reportedly expected to directly benefit all of Etisalat by e&'s customers, including both consumer and business segments. This will result in improved time to market, enhanced service delivery, and a superior customer care experience through a GenAI-driven platform.

Also Read: Dialog Axiata Extends Partnership With Netcracker for Enhanced Billing Capabilities

Additionally, this collaboration with Netcracker will also assist Etisalat by e& in building a new, modern IT stack. This will enable the company to focus on customers, channel management, and product innovation, allowing the telecom provider to quickly develop new service offerings, expand its regional presence, nurture in-house talent, and enhance its competitiveness in the markets where it operates.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

Jio Fiber has far better plans for OTT users.

Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline…

Cool_Chennai :

Its a better deal for family home setup, not for bachelors. I already use Android tv stick, which is easily…

Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline…

Cool_Chennai :

2g only users can shift to BSNL. it seems airtel deliberately making 2G signals weaker. So 2 Only users can…

Vodafone Idea Q2 FY24 Results: See Key Highlights

Cool_Chennai :

Welcome step by Tata Play fiber. Does Jio, ACT and Airtel fiber provide Wifi 6 ready network to homes and…

Tata Play Fiber to Launch WiFi 6-Ready Broadband Network

DGupta :

Vi revenue is flat. ARPU is also flat (139 to 142). Customer churn has gone up. Total number of customers…

Vodafone Idea Q2 FY24 Results: See Key Highlights

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments