Etisalat by e& Selects Netcracker for Large-Scale BSS Transformation



UAE's Etisalat e& in collaboration with Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, announced yesterday that they have entered into a partnership for a large-scale, multi-year BSS transformation project in the Middle East, aiming to deliver innovation across the business and to all customers.

Transforming into a Technology Company

According to the joint statement, Etisalat, being the first telecommunications company in the UAE, has embarked on a transformation journey to become a technology company. Through this transformation, Etisalat will remain at the forefront of driving the digital society by providing faster, more differentiated, and personalised services across all its offerings to its customers.

Netcracker Digital BSS

According to Netcracker, this transformation includes Netcracker Digital BSS, which is part of the Netcracker Digital Platform, in a full-stack implementation that covers a range of products and functions. These functions include order management, CRM, product catalogue management, self-service and digital channel enablement, service fulfilment, analytics and reporting, and partner management.

Digital Transformation

This large-scale project is reportedly expected to directly benefit all of Etisalat by e&'s customers, including both consumer and business segments. This will result in improved time to market, enhanced service delivery, and a superior customer care experience through a GenAI-driven platform.

Additionally, this collaboration with Netcracker will also assist Etisalat by e& in building a new, modern IT stack. This will enable the company to focus on customers, channel management, and product innovation, allowing the telecom provider to quickly develop new service offerings, expand its regional presence, nurture in-house talent, and enhance its competitiveness in the markets where it operates.