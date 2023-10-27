Telekom Deutschland FTTH Coverage Reaches 6.9 Million Households

Reported by Srikapardhi

Telekom Deutschland upgraded the internet speed for an additional 316,000 households in September 2023, bringing the total number of households eligible to receive a pure fiber optic connection to 6.9 million.

Highlights

  • 316,000 households enjoy improved internet speeds in September.
  • FTTH network expands to 6.9 million households, enabling up to 1 Gbps.
  • SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom join forces for language model development.

Telekom Deutschland (TD) has announced that it upgraded the internet speed for an additional 316,000 households in September 2023. According to Telekom Deutschland, the number of households eligible to receive a pure fibre optic connection, or Fiber to the Home (FTTH), increased by 242,000 in September, reaching a total of 6.9 million, enabling speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Records 12 Gbps Mobile Data Speeds Using 6 GHz Band




Expanding FTTH Network

The company announced that 36 million homes can now access maximum data rates of up to 100 Mbps, and the number of households that can achieve data speeds of up to 250 Mbps has reached over 29 million. Since the beginning of the year 2023, more than 2.2 million households are reported to have benefited from Telekom's expansion, said the company.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom FTTH Network Grows by 230,000 Households in July

"We provide Germany with a fast and sustainable network," says Telekom Deutschland. "Our infrastructure brings people together and opens up new perspectives both professionally and privately. In this way, we make an important contribution to leading society into a modern, digital future."

Recent Developments

In August, DT upgraded the internet speed for 270,000 households, and the number of households reached by its FTTH network increased by 200,000 homes, bringing the total to 6.6 million.

Also Read: SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom to Jointly Develop Telco-specific LLM

In a recent development, as reported by TelecomTalk, SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom have announced their intention to jointly develop a telecom industry-specific language model (LLM).

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

Expert Opinion

