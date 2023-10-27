Telekom Deutschland FTTH Coverage Reaches 6.9 Million Households



Telekom Deutschland (TD) has announced that it upgraded the internet speed for an additional 316,000 households in September 2023. According to Telekom Deutschland, the number of households eligible to receive a pure fibre optic connection, or Fiber to the Home (FTTH), increased by 242,000 in September, reaching a total of 6.9 million, enabling speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Expanding FTTH Network

The company announced that 36 million homes can now access maximum data rates of up to 100 Mbps, and the number of households that can achieve data speeds of up to 250 Mbps has reached over 29 million. Since the beginning of the year 2023, more than 2.2 million households are reported to have benefited from Telekom's expansion, said the company.

"We provide Germany with a fast and sustainable network," says Telekom Deutschland. "Our infrastructure brings people together and opens up new perspectives both professionally and privately. In this way, we make an important contribution to leading society into a modern, digital future."

Recent Developments

In August, DT upgraded the internet speed for 270,000 households, and the number of households reached by its FTTH network increased by 200,000 homes, bringing the total to 6.6 million.

In a recent development, as reported by TelecomTalk, SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom have announced their intention to jointly develop a telecom industry-specific language model (LLM).