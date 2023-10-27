Airtel Expands 5G Coverage to All Districts in Andhra Pradesh, Surpassing 2.9 Million Customers

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel has announced that its 5G Plus service now has over 2.9 million unique customers in Andhra Pradesh, within one year of launch. The service is now available across all 26 districts in the state.

Highlights

  • Airtel 5G Plus is now available across all 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh.
  • Airtel 5G Plus connects Gandikota Canyon and Kondaveedu Fort.
  • Widespread 5G availability in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and more.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday (Oct 26) announced that within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services, it has over 2.9 million unique 5G customers in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the company also announced that the Airtel 5G Plus service is available across all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh within just twelve months of the launch.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Now Available in All Districts of North East




Airtel 5G Plus in Andhra Pradesh

Speaking specifically about Andhra Pradesh, Airtel stated that it has extensively expanded its network, making its services available across all districts in Andhra Pradesh.

From the picturesque Eastern Ghats in the Araku valley to the remote village of Lambasingi, the culturally rich Vijayawada, the coastal haven of Visakhapatnam, and the historic city of Amaravati, Airtel noted that it continues to rapidly advance its 5G rollout.

Furthermore, Airtel mentioned that it has also connected the Gandikota Canyon and the famous Kondaveedu Fort to the 5G digital superhighway.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Crosses 3 Million Customers, Covering 33 Districts in Telangana

Expanding Network Coverage

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. We thank all our 2.9 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 26 districts."

Also Read: Airtel Extends 5G Coverage to All 22 Districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Other Recent Milestones

Airtel is the first telco to deploy and launch 5G services in the North Eastern states. It has also recently announced coverage in all 110 districts with 5G Network. Additionally, Airtel recently announced the expansion of its coverage to include every district in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now Covers All Districts in India

As previously reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel's 5G service is now available in all districts and union territories of India.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

