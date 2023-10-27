7 New Web Series Available on OTT in the Last Week of October



This October week promises an exciting array of web shows available on OTT platforms. There's something to suit everyone's taste, from thrilling crime dramas to thought-provoking sci-fi mysteries and heartwarming family stories. With talented casts and imaginative directors, this week guarantees a captivating storytelling experience. As the days grow shorter and the nights longer, it's the perfect time to curl up and explore these intriguing new series making their digital debuts.

Here are the web series coming to OTT platforms in the last week of October:

Duranga: Season 2

'Duranga: Season 2,' an engrossing criminal thriller, centers on Sammit, portrayed by Gulshan Devaiah, who embodies the perfect family father. However, the plot thickens when Inspector Ira, played by Sammit's wife Drashti Dhami, investigates a series of murder cases that may have unsettling connections to him. As the story unfolds, the mystery of whether Sammit has been living what appears to be an idyllic life or concealing a perfect lie is unveiled. The ensemble cast, including Hera Mishra, Rajesh Khattar, and others, enhances the gripping narrative.

Release date: October 24, 2023

OTT platform: Zee5

Aspirants: Season 2

In the highly anticipated second season of 'Aspirants,' directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and featuring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey, Abhilash assumes the role of District Magistrate in Rampur. However, when tensions escalate between him and ALC Sandeep Ohlan, his new position becomes a battleground for ideological disagreements. This season promises to delve into the characters' evolving arguments and struggles, offering viewers a thrilling continuation of the series.

Release date: October 25, 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Masterpeace

In 'Masterpiece,' starring Nithya Menen, Maala Parvathi, Sharafudheen, Renji Panicker, and Ashokan, the delicate balance of family life is disrupted when marital strife spills over, drawing the meddling attention of parents and transforming typical family drama into traumatic family turmoil. This thought-provoking production explores the consequences of private conflicts becoming public spectacles, revealing the complex dynamics of a family and shedding light on the repercussions of such involvement.

Release date: October 25, 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Absolute Beginners

'Absolute Beginners' follows two childhood best friends, Martyna Byczkowska, Kefas Brand, and Bartomiej Deklewa, as they prepare for film school during a fateful summer. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they meet Jan Saasiski, an aspiring athlete whose presence ignites unexplored desires and threatens their existing relationships. This coming-of-age story explores the challenges of friendship, identity, and self-discovery against the backdrop of a beachside summer.

Release date: October 25, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Crashing Eid

The comedy-drama 'Crashing Eid' follows Razan as she attempts to reconcile her Saudi family's Eid celebrations with the unexpected arrival of her British Pakistani fiancé. The story revolves around Razan's humorous efforts to convince her family that her partner is a suitable match, leading to a heartwarming and comical exploration of cultural differences and acceptance during the joyful occasion of Eid. Starring Summer Shesha, Yassir Al Saggaf, and Khalid Alharbi.

Release date: October 26, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy

In 'Sebastian Fitzek's Therapy,' directed by Thor Freudenthal and Iván Sáinz-Pardo, Viktor Larenz, a renowned psychiatrist, grapples with the mysterious disappearance of his 13-year-old daughter, Josy. His world is shattered as there are no witnesses, evidence, or a body. Two years later, a mysterious woman appears, compelling Viktor to confront his daughter's disappearance and pushing the limits of his psyche. This captivating mystery stars Stephan Kampwirth, Trystan Pütter, Helena Zengel, Emma Bading, Andrea Osvárt, Axel Milberg, Paula Kober, Martin Feifel, and Peter Miklusz, delving into the depths of psychological suspense.

Release date: October 26, 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Pluto

'Pluto,' an enthralling mystery sci-fi animated series, revolves around a series of unexplained killings targeting the world's seven most advanced robots and their human partners. Inspector Gesicht finds himself in the crosshairs of this deadly conspiracy, embarking on a daring journey into a world where no one, whether human or machine, is safe.

Release date: October 26, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix