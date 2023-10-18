Six Riveting English Sci-Fi Web Series on Netflix



Netflix has become a gold mine for fans of science fiction and thriller genres in the realm of internet entertainment. Within this streaming giant's vast catalog, numerous English sci-fi thriller web series await, all guaranteed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Join us as we delve into the finest Netflix-exclusive English sci-fi thriller web series, where suspense knows no bounds, and imagination knows no limits.

Also Read: Five Popular Korean Dramas You Can Stream on Netflix









Listed below are the top-rated English science fiction web series available on Netflix:

Black Mirror

In the anthology series 'Black Mirror,' human nature clashes with contemporary inventions and innovations across a multiverse. Charlie Brooker is the writer and director of the series, with Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Hayley Atwell in key roles. This satirical show delves into the impact of human inventions on society.

Stranger Things

Hardcore science fiction enthusiasts are in for a treat with this series set in the 1980s. It follows four young people on a quest to find a lost friend in a seemingly normal but sinister town. The show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and others, making it essential viewing.

Also Read: Must-Watch Korean Dramas Streaming on OTT in October

Sense8

This TV series, produced by Lana Wachowski, features a group of people with unexpected mental connections from different parts of the world. They must devise a plan to protect themselves from those who perceive them as a threat to global order. The cast includes Aml Ameen, Bae Doona, Jamie Clayton, and Tina Desai.

Manifest

This Jeff Rake-directed series features Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, and JR Ramirez. It revolves around a group of travelers who flew from the Bahamas to their own nation in 2013, only to arrive in 2018, despite it seeming like no time has passed. A mysterious vision they refer to as a 'Calling' quickly begins to manifest for the travellers, often assisting them in saving lives or solving crimes.

Also Read: Four Anime Series to Binge-Watch on Netflix in 2023

Another Life

Astronaut Niko Breckenridge and her young crew embark on a perilous mission to investigate the origins of an alien artifact, facing an incredible amount of danger. Katee Sackhoff, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, and Blu Hunt are among the cast members of this Aaron Martin-directed series.

So, if you're ready to be transported to other dimensions and explore the mysteries of the universe, look no further than Netflix's stellar collection of science fiction gems.