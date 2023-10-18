Vodafone Idea Offers 1GB Every Day with this Plan for a Month

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 181 plan from Vodafone Idea is a unique one. This is because it carries a validity of 30 days. Note that it won't work if you don't already have a base prepaid plan with voice-calling benefits. The Rs 181 plan offers customers 1GB of daily data.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has a prepaid plan for customers that comes with 1GB of daily data.
  • This plan is a great option for anyone who wants to get a prepaid voucher that offers them a constant boost of data.
  • Note that the plan we are talking about costs Rs 181.

Follow Us

vodafone idea offers 1gb every day with

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has a prepaid plan for customers that comes with 1GB of daily data. This plan is a great option for anyone who wants to get a prepaid voucher that offers them a constant boost of data. Note that the plan we are talking about costs Rs 181. It was introduced silently by the telco earlier this year. Vi offers this prepaid plan to customers throughout the country. But you need a base active prepaid plan for this voucher to work. Anyway, without wasting any time, let us go through the benefits that this plan comes with.




Read M0re - Vi Most Affordable Disney+ Hotstar Plan to Watch Cricket WC 2023

Vodafone Idea 1GB Daily Data Prepaid Voucher

The Rs 181 plan from Vodafone Idea is a unique one. This is because it carries a validity of 30 days. Note that it won't work if you don't already have a base prepaid plan with voice-calling benefits. The Rs 181 plan offers customers 1GB of daily data. This means that the customers get a total of 30GB of data with it.

Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Short-Term 1.5GB Daily Data Plan has Bonus Data for Users

There are no other benefits offered with this plan. You can recharge through this voucher via the Vi app or through any other third-party mobile recharge platform. There are definitely more recharge plans that you can explore if you want a prepaid data voucher from Vodafone Idea. The cheapest data voucher that the telco offers comes for Rs 17, but it only offers unlimited data during the night time and carries a validity of 1 day. If you want 1GB of data for 24 hours, then you can go for the Rs 19 plan.

There are also data vouchers that you can purchase if you want additional OTT (over-the-top) benefits from Vi. The Rs 82 data voucher from Vi comes with 4GB of data and carries a validity of 14 days. Users get free SonyLIV Mobile with this plan.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Swami Aniruddha :

Wish to share a experience off a close senior citizen age 75+ relative. Was using Samsung Galaxy J1 4G VoLte…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

Yes it looks like it. But very doubtful if Vi will survive that long. Even BSNL will continue 2G till…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Tanay Singh Thakur :

I don't think Vi or Airtel would close their 2G networks even by 2025.

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

I remember how in 2020 we were discussing that Airtel and Vi will close 2G network by now and move…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

DGupta :

You cannot beat physics and economic fundamentals. Network cost per GB is significantly higher for mobile cellular data vs fiber.…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments