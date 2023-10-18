Vodafone Idea Offers 1GB Every Day with this Plan for a Month

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has a prepaid plan for customers that comes with 1GB of daily data. This plan is a great option for anyone who wants to get a prepaid voucher that offers them a constant boost of data. Note that the plan we are talking about costs Rs 181. It was introduced silently by the telco earlier this year. Vi offers this prepaid plan to customers throughout the country. But you need a base active prepaid plan for this voucher to work. Anyway, without wasting any time, let us go through the benefits that this plan comes with.









Vodafone Idea 1GB Daily Data Prepaid Voucher

The Rs 181 plan from Vodafone Idea is a unique one. This is because it carries a validity of 30 days. Note that it won't work if you don't already have a base prepaid plan with voice-calling benefits. The Rs 181 plan offers customers 1GB of daily data. This means that the customers get a total of 30GB of data with it.

There are no other benefits offered with this plan. You can recharge through this voucher via the Vi app or through any other third-party mobile recharge platform. There are definitely more recharge plans that you can explore if you want a prepaid data voucher from Vodafone Idea. The cheapest data voucher that the telco offers comes for Rs 17, but it only offers unlimited data during the night time and carries a validity of 1 day. If you want 1GB of data for 24 hours, then you can go for the Rs 19 plan.

There are also data vouchers that you can purchase if you want additional OTT (over-the-top) benefits from Vi. The Rs 82 data voucher from Vi comes with 4GB of data and carries a validity of 14 days. Users get free SonyLIV Mobile with this plan.