Vi Most Affordable Disney+ Hotstar Plan to Watch Cricket WC 2023

The plan from Vodafone Idea that we are talking about costs Rs 151. It is actually Rs 2 more expensive than what you would have to pay for 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

  • There are many Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans available in the market for consumers by all the private telecom operators including Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).
  • Reliance Jio recently launched its Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans.
  • If you don't want to spend much for a Disney+ Hotstar bundled prepaid plan, then Vi has a solid option for you.

There are many Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans available in the market for consumers by all the private telecom operators including Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Reliance Jio recently launched its Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans. However, if you don't want to spend much for a Disney+ Hotstar bundled prepaid plan, then Vi has a solid option for you. This plan costs less than Rs 200. Even if you want to purchase the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile standalone subscription, you would have to pay Rs 149 at least for three months. So any prepaid plan with which you can get benefits from the telecom operator along with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription under Rs 200 would be a great deal.




The plan from Vodafone Idea that we are talking about costs Rs 151. It is actually Rs 2 more expensive than what you would have to pay for 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. If you are a Vi customer, then subscribing to this plan would benefit you more than purchasing a standalone subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Let's check out the benefits of the plan in detail.

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 Data Voucher with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile

The Rs 151 data voucher from Vodafone Idea comes with 8GB of lumpsum data. The validity of this voucher is 30 days. Note that this validity doesn't actually mean service validity for your SIM. It won't work on an inactive SIM or a SIM without a base prepaid recharge. So you need to have a base plan with voice calling benefit to be able to use the data offered by the Rs 151 plan.

The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription bundled with this plan comes for 90 days or 3 months. Thus, if you are a Vi customer with an active base prepaid plan, you should recharge with the Rs 151 data voucher instead of purchasing a standalone validity of the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

You will be able to watch the Cricket World Cup in 720p with a mobile subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile platform.

