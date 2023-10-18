Bharti Airtel Offers 2GB Per Day With These Monthly Plans

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Bharti Airtel offers Truly Unlimited prepaid plans with one-month validity and 2GB of data per day. These plans are ideal for heavy data users or those who need a lot of data on the go.

Highlights

  • Airtel offers two prepaid plans with 2GB of data per day and one month of validity.
  • The Airtel 359 plan also includes Airtel Xstream Play benefits.
  • Unlimited 5G data is available on both plans, but can only be utilised in 5G network areas.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel Offers 1GB Per Day With This Monthly Plan
Bharti Airtel offers Truly Unlimited prepaid plans that provide a complete one-month validity, and the plans we will discuss come with 2GB of data per day. If you are a user with significant monthly data usage or require substantial data while on the go, these plans are the best fit for heavy data usage. Let's now take a look at the two Airtel prepaid plans that offer 2GB of data per day with one month of validity.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in September 2023




Airtel essentially offers two plans within the one-month validity segment, providing 2GB of data per day. One is the Airtel 319 Plan, and the other is the Airtel 359 Plan.

Airtel 319 Truly Unlimited Plan

The Airtel Rs 319 Plan comes with unlimited voice calling, including local, STD, and roaming, 2GB of data per day, and post daily data quota usage, speeds reduced to 64 Kbps. It also includes 100 SMS per day and has a validity of one month. As part of Airtel Thanks Rewards, Airtel offers unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no extra cost, free access to Wynk Music, and free Hellotunes.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Entry-Level Prepaid Plan That Offers Postpaid Like Bulk Data

Airtel 359 Truly Unlimited Plan - OTT

If you're seeking OTT benefits, Airtel has one plan that includes Airtel Xstream Play benefits, unlocking over 15+ OTT services such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Eros Now, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, and many more for 28 days. The regular benefits of the Airtel 359 plan include 2GB of data per day and post daily data quota usage, speeds reduced to 64 Kbps, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and Rs 5 talk time. Airtel Thanks benefits include unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no extra cost, free access to Wynk Music, and free Hellotunes.

Also Read: Breaking: Airtel 299 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day

Unlimited 5G Data

Please note that unlimited 5G data can only be utilised in 5G network areas, following activation through the Airtel Thanks App. In non-5G network areas, 2G/4G data will be consumed from the data benefits included in your plan.

Conclusion

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel has recently begun offering 2GB of data per day on its Rs 299 plan, which comes with a 28-day validity. You can find more details about the plan and its benefits in the linked story above.

As discussed above these are the two Airtel prepaid plans that offer 2GB of data per day with one month of validity. Choose the plan that best suits your needs and budget.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Swami Aniruddha :

Wish to share a experience off a close senior citizen age 75+ relative. Was using Samsung Galaxy J1 4G VoLte…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

Yes it looks like it. But very doubtful if Vi will survive that long. Even BSNL will continue 2G till…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Tanay Singh Thakur :

I don't think Vi or Airtel would close their 2G networks even by 2025.

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

I remember how in 2020 we were discussing that Airtel and Vi will close 2G network by now and move…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

DGupta :

You cannot beat physics and economic fundamentals. Network cost per GB is significantly higher for mobile cellular data vs fiber.…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments