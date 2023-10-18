Bharti Airtel Offers 2GB Per Day With These Monthly Plans



Bharti Airtel offers Truly Unlimited prepaid plans that provide a complete one-month validity, and the plans we will discuss come with 2GB of data per day. If you are a user with significant monthly data usage or require substantial data while on the go, these plans are the best fit for heavy data usage. Let's now take a look at the two Airtel prepaid plans that offer 2GB of data per day with one month of validity.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in September 2023









Airtel essentially offers two plans within the one-month validity segment, providing 2GB of data per day. One is the Airtel 319 Plan, and the other is the Airtel 359 Plan.

Airtel 319 Truly Unlimited Plan

The Airtel Rs 319 Plan comes with unlimited voice calling, including local, STD, and roaming, 2GB of data per day, and post daily data quota usage, speeds reduced to 64 Kbps. It also includes 100 SMS per day and has a validity of one month. As part of Airtel Thanks Rewards, Airtel offers unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no extra cost, free access to Wynk Music, and free Hellotunes.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Entry-Level Prepaid Plan That Offers Postpaid Like Bulk Data

Airtel 359 Truly Unlimited Plan - OTT

If you're seeking OTT benefits, Airtel has one plan that includes Airtel Xstream Play benefits, unlocking over 15+ OTT services such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Eros Now, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, and many more for 28 days. The regular benefits of the Airtel 359 plan include 2GB of data per day and post daily data quota usage, speeds reduced to 64 Kbps, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and Rs 5 talk time. Airtel Thanks benefits include unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months at no extra cost, free access to Wynk Music, and free Hellotunes.

Also Read: Breaking: Airtel 299 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day

Unlimited 5G Data

Please note that unlimited 5G data can only be utilised in 5G network areas, following activation through the Airtel Thanks App. In non-5G network areas, 2G/4G data will be consumed from the data benefits included in your plan.

Conclusion

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel has recently begun offering 2GB of data per day on its Rs 299 plan, which comes with a 28-day validity. You can find more details about the plan and its benefits in the linked story above.

As discussed above these are the two Airtel prepaid plans that offer 2GB of data per day with one month of validity. Choose the plan that best suits your needs and budget.