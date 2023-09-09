Bharti Airtel 1.5GB per Day Plans With Unlimited 5G in September 2023



Bharti Airtel offers a range of truly unlimited prepaid plans, and the 1.5GB data per day plans are among the most popular choices for users. As we enter a new week in September, let's take a quick look at Airtel's 1.5GB per day plans available as of today.

Airtel 1.5GB Data Per Day Plans Overview

Airtel provides five options of 1.5GB per day Truly Unlimited plans at various price points and validities. These plans come with 56 days, 60 days, 77 days, 84 days, and 90 days of validity. Now, let's delve into the pricing details of these recharge options, their complete benefits, and the Airtel Thanks benefits included with these plans.

Airtel 1.5GB per Day for 56 Days

Airtel's Rs 479 Truly Unlimited Plan includes unlimited voice (local, STD, roaming), 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps after daily quota usage, and 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for 56 days. As part of Airtel Thanks Rewards, customers also receive benefits like Unlimited 5G Data, a 3-month Apollo 24|7 Circle membership at no extra cost, Wynk Music Free, and Free hello tunes. At around Rs 240 per month, Airtel customers can enjoy all these plan benefits for 56 days.

Airtel 1.5GB per Day for 60 Days

Airtel's Rs 519 Truly Unlimited Plan comes with 60 days of validity and includes unlimited voice (local, STD, roaming), 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps after daily quota usage, and 100 SMS per day. Customers can also enjoy Unlimited 5G Data, a 3-month Apollo 24|7 Circle membership at no extra cost, Wynk Music Free, and Free hello tunes as part of Airtel Thanks Rewards benefits.

Airtel 1.5GB per Day for 77 Days

Airtel's Rs 666 Truly Unlimited Plan offers users 77 days of validity and includes unlimited voice (local, STD, roaming), 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps after daily quota usage, and 100 SMS per day. Customers can enjoy the benefits of connected mobility for 77 days at an effective price of around Rs 224 per month.

As an Airtel customer, you can also enjoy Airtel Thanks Benefits, which include Unlimited 5G Data, a 3-month Apollo 24|7 Circle membership at no extra cost, Wynk Music Free, and Free hello tunes as part of Airtel Thanks Rewards benefits.

Airtel 1.5GB per Day for 84 Days

Airtel's Rs 719 Truly Unlimited Plan offers unlimited voice (local, STD, roaming), 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps after daily quota usage, and 100 SMS per day with 84 days of validity. Airtel customers also receive 5 Rewards, including Unlimited 5G Data, a 3-month Apollo 24|7 Circle membership at no extra cost, Wynk Music Free, Free hello tunes, and RewardsMini Subscription.

Airtel users can earn Cashback of Rs 80 per month at no extra cost with RewardsMini. Additionally, if you recharge via the Airtel Thanks App, you will receive an exclusive Free 2GB data coupon. All these benefits are available at an effective cost of around Rs 240 per month.

Airtel 1.5GB per Day for 90 Days

The Airtel Rs 779 Truly Unlimited Plan provides an extended validity of a full 90 days, offering additional validity compared to the Airtel Rs 719 Plan.

This Airtel 90 days Truly Unlimited plan includes unlimited voice (local, STD, roaming), 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited data at speeds up to 64 Kbps after reaching the daily quota, and 100 SMS per day. Airtel customers also get to enjoy Airtel Thanks Rewards, which includes Unlimited 5G Data, a 3-month Apollo 24|7 Circle membership at no extra cost, Wynk Music Free, and Free hello tunes.

These Airtel prepaid plans provide users with a range of options to choose from based on their needs and preferences, offering various validity periods and benefits.

Airtel Unlimited 5G

Airtel's 5G service is now accessible in over 5,000 cities as of August. If you are in a 5G-enabled area and using a compatible 5G smartphone, you can enjoy unlimited 5G data. All the Airtel 1.5GB data per day plans offered by Airtel include bundled unlimited 5G data benefits.

Please note that unlimited 5G data is in addition to the plan's data allowance and is applicable only in 5G network areas. If the network switches to 4G/2G due to signal strength or handset reception quality, data consumption will be deducted from your daily data benefits. If your phone supports 5G-only mode, you can try enabling it.

Data Usage Scenarios

The usefulness of 1.5GB of data varies depending on individual usage and needs. General web browsing, including social media and news websites, consumes approximately 100-200MB per hour. Instant messaging uses minimal data, around 1MB per hour for text-based messaging. Music streaming data usage depends on the quality, with standard quality streaming consuming about 100MB per hour.

In terms of video streaming, Netflix estimates that with its automatic streaming selection, users can watch about 4 hours per GB of data. In the highest quality based on the device, video streaming can consume 1GB every 20 minutes.

Conclusion

In most cases, consuming 1.5GB of data every day on a smartphone is a challenging task unless you engage in heavy video streaming or other data-intensive activities consistently. However, background app refresh, updates, software downloads, or enabling hotspot usage can lead to higher data consumption. It's important to manage your data usage based on your habits and requirements. Airtel customers have a variety of prepaid plans to choose from, catering to their individual needs and preferences.