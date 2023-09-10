Jio has Removed Extra Data Offer from this Expensive Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio, one of the largest telecom operators in the country, has removed the extra bonus data offer from one of its expensive prepaid plans. The telco is known for offering plans that are more affordable than its competitors. Also, because Jio's 5G is now widely available in the country, it has become one of the top choices for consumers to purchase services from. But in a silent manner, Reliance Jio has removed the bonus data offer from the Rs 999 prepaid plan. Let me walk you through the benefits of the plan and what you will get with it.









Reliance Jio Rs 999 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The Rs 999 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Its validity is only 84 days. So it automatically becomes an expensive option for consumers. This is because, for most users, the more reasonable 84-day plans cost in the price range of Rs 500-Rs 700.

However, if someone wants 3GB of daily data, then this plan is perfect for them. With the Rs 999 plan, Jio was offering users 40GB of bonus data. This plan was introduced earlier this year. Jio had said that the 40GB bonus data offered with this plan was worth Rs 241. At the time of introduction (around the IPL 2023), Jio also mentioned that this bonus data offer would be there for a limited time.

Well, now that offer has been removed. Instead, if you want bonus data from Jio prepaid plans, then you can recharge with the following plans currently - Rs 299, Rs 749, and Rs 2999. All of these plans are bringing bonus data for customers to celebrate 7 years of Jio and the offer is valid from September 5 to September 30, 2023. Read more about the offer by clicking here.