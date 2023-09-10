Four Exciting OTT Releases for Your Weekend Entertainment



Sunday has finally arrived after much anticipation, which means it's time to watch some OTT content. Whether it's films or web series, this September weekend is jam-packed with excellent OTT releases. Here are some recent releases that you should be excited about, including horror and thriller films, as well as a variety of web series worth binge-watching. Grab your drink of choice and some popcorn, and let's start watching!

The OTT releases for right now, promising a fun-filled weekend, are listed below.

Lokkhi Chele

The Bengali play Lokkhi Chele, written and directed by Kaushik Ganguly, stars Ujaan Ganguly in the title role. The plot centers on a group of young doctors named Amir Hussain, Shibnath Dutta, and Gayatri Chatterjee, who are dedicated to disproving rural socio-religious beliefs and superstitions. They are determined to challenge deeply ingrained traditions to bring about significant changes within the village community.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Spy Ops

In this captivating documentary series, intelligence services like the CIA and MI6 provide firsthand accounts, offering insights into covert operations, Cold War missions, and espionage tactics.

OTT platform: Netflix

Ten Pound Poms

The British historical drama series Ten Pound Poms, written by Danny Brocklehurst, features Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay, and Warren Brown in pivotal roles. The story focuses on British immigrants to Australia following World War II. It delves into how their experience in Australia differs from their expectations and how they adapt to their new way of life.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

A Time Called You

The Korean drama A Time Called You, produced by Kim Jin-Won, revolves around a young woman who has lost her boyfriend. Directed by Kim Jin-Won, she unexpectedly finds herself traveling through time and assuming the form of a high school student. While traversing time, she encounters a student who bears a striking resemblance to her late boyfriend, leading to a perplexing series of events. The cast of the show includes Ahn Hyo-Seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon, Kim Yi-kyung, and Lee Min-goo.

OTT platform: Netflix

Enjoy your weekend of OTT entertainment!