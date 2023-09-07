Turkish Dramas Available for Free Streaming on YouTube

Turkish television series and shows have recently experienced tremendous growth in popularity on a global scale and have significantly impacted the entertainment business. Turkish dramas provide something for everyone, from rom-coms to poignant love stories. The following are some of the top free Turkish dramas available on YouTube:









Also Read: Netflix India Subscription Plans for September 2023 Detailed

No: 309

'No: 309' is an excellent option if you're seeking a pleasant and light romantic comedy. The show is chock-full of endearing characters, funny conversations, and touching scenes. You'll burst out laughing and adore the characters. The show centers on Onur Aksal (Furkan Palal), a young man whose mother forces him to go on a blind date. On his blind date, he meets Lale Kiran (Demet Ozdemir), a young woman. It's intriguing to see how the two end up together and how their lives become more complicated.

Ask Laftan Anlamaz

Another Turkish romantic comedy series to watch on YouTube is titled "Ask Laftan Anlamaz" (also known as "Love Doesn't Understand Words" or "Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan"). Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz play the primary characters. The story is straightforward but powerful. It is a timeless and romantic tale of a couple from quite different backgrounds finding love. The characters have depth and are likable. Murat is a complex and endearing man, while Hayat is a strong, independent lady. The lead actors have lovely chemistry together. There are several humorous moments throughout the series that are certain to make you laugh out loud.

Also Read: Check Out Global Top 10 Non-English TV Series on Netflix

Kazara Ask

'Accidental Love' is another name for the romantic comedy-drama series 'Kazara Ask.' It depicts the tale of two young individuals who are compelled to marry following a chance meeting. The character played by Sude Zülal Güler is that of a lovely and sympathetic young woman who longs to marry the man she adores. Also present is a powerful and successful businessman (Umit Kantarclar), who is accustomed to getting his way. They initially disagree, but as time goes on, they begin to fall in love. The fact that their families come from different cultures complicates their connection, but finally, against all odds, the two fall in love. The show is renowned for its humor, touching plot, and the talented actors that portray the characters.

Sen Cal Kapimi

"Sen Cal Kapimi," also known as "Love is in the Air," is a Turkish romantic comedy-drama that premiered on Fox on July 8, 2020. Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin lead the cast in a story that masterfully balances comedy, drama, and humour. With its irresistible charm, the series has left an indelible mark both in Turkey and on YouTube, promising viewers an unforgettable ride through the world of romance.

Also Read: K-Drama Lineup for September 2023 to Stream on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar

Afili Ask

Afili Ask (also known as "Love Trap") is a show about Ayse, a young woman who is married to Kerem, a womaniser who also happens to be the boss's son. When she first proposed marriage to her lover Berk, he walked out on her, breaking her heart. It's fascinating to observe how the two main characters progressively fall in love with one another.

Whether you're a fan of romance, comedy, or drama, these free Turkish drama series on YouTube are sure to provide hours of entertainment and emotional engagement.