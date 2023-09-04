Exciting OTT Releases for September: A Must-Watch Lineup

As we step into the crisp days of September, the world of entertainment is gearing up for an exhilarating month of fresh content on various OTT platforms. From thrilling dramas to compelling sequels, there's something for everyone. Here's a rundown of the top OTT releases to look forward to this September:









The Wheel of Time Season 2

The highly anticipated return of "The Wheel of Time" brings back an epic fantasy drama based on Robert Jordan's novel series. Starring the likes of Daniel Henney, Zo Robins, and Rosamund Pike, this series promises to whisk you away to a fantastical realm. The inspiration for this season is drawn from Jordan's "The Great Hunt" and "The Dragon Reborn."

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Date of Release: September 1

The Freelancer

"The Freelancer," is a gripping drama series by Neeraj Pandey. Featuring a stellar cast including Kashmira Pardeshi, Mohit Raina, and Anupam Kher, the series is based on the novel "A Ticket to Syria." It revolves around a former police officer's journey to war-torn Syria to save a newlywed lady, promising intense and emotional storytelling.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Date of Release: September 1

Friday Night Plan

"Friday Night Plan" is a heartwarming film that stars Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Aadhya Anand. This promising movie revolves around two geographically separated brothers who reunite for a party when their mother embarks on a business trip. The film's trailer teases a delightful blend of sibling rivalry and affection.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Date of Release: September 1

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Following the success of "Scam 1992," acclaimed director Hansal Mehta returns with another gripping tale. "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story" delves into the notorious swindle that rocked India, portrayed by the talented Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi. Mehta's storytelling prowess is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat once again.

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Date of Release: September 1

Dear Child

Prepare for a psychological thriller with "Dear Child." The upcoming performance boasts appearances by Naila Schuberth, Julika Jenkins, and Justus von Dohnányi, among others. Based on a book by Romy Hausmann, the story revolves around a teenager who lost contact with her parents 13 years ago. Her unexpected encounter with them at a hospital sets the stage for a suspenseful narrative.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Date of Release: September 7

As September unfolds, these OTT releases promise to provide hours of entertainment and thought-provoking stories. Mark your calendars and get ready to dive into a world of drama, fantasy, and intrigue. It's going to be an exciting month for all streaming enthusiasts.