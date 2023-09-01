Must-Watch Dramas That Will Keep You Enthralled From Start To Finish

Chinese dramas are a fantastic form of entertainment that caters to all tastes. Popular Chinese drama is a genre that recounts tales based on various eras and facets of Chinese culture. Viewers from around the world can now access some of the best Chinese drama content, thanks to the growth of streaming services like YouTube and others.









Whether you're in the mood for a historical drama or a romantic dream, you're likely to find something you'll enjoy on OTT. The following Chinese dramas are available to watch on the platform:

Love Is Sweet

The Chinese drama "Love Is Sweet" is another rom-com with many unexpected twists. Luo Yunxi and Bai Lu play the lead roles in the drama. The story revolves around Jiang Jun, a powerful woman who chooses to work for a reputable financial firm. Her path crosses with Yuan Shuai, a former classmate, but now her opponent in the contemporary world. The witty humor, endearing characters, and heartwarming romance have all received accolades. Be sure to add this drama to your watchlist to stream on MX Player, YouTube.

Put Your Head On My Shoulder

'Put Your Head On My Shoulder' is a 2019 drama featuring Lin Yi and Xing Fei in key roles. It's a cute and humorous romantic comedy about a college student who ends up living with her college senior after her parents relocate abroad. Initially sharing a room, their relationship evolves into a love story over time. Fans of light and fluffy dramas will adore this one. Available for streaming on MX Player, Netflix, YouTube.

A Love So Beautiful

'A Love So Beautiful' stars Hu Yitian and Shen Yue in the lead roles. Based on Zhao Qianqian's book "To Our Pure Little Beauty," the 2017 release of "A Love So Beautiful" was a huge success in China. It garnered praise for its accurate portrayal of adolescent relationships, stunning cinematography, and the chemistry between the two leads. International viewers have also enjoyed the drama. Available for streaming on Viki Rakuten, YouTube.

Go Go Squid!

'Go Go Squid!' is a Chinese romance drama that premiered in 2019 and features Yang Zi and Li Xian. The drama follows Han Shangyan, the team captain of a professional gaming squad, and Tong Nian, a college student and avid online gamer. Set in the Chinese esports sector, the story explores themes of friendship, love, and teamwork. Fans of esports, romance, and coming-of-age tales will find enjoyment in this uplifting and inspirational series. Available for streaming on Viki Rakuten, YouTube.

You Are My Glory

'You Are My Glory,' starring Yang Yang and Dilraba Dilmurat, was released in 2020. Fans of video games will adore this romantic comedy. It tells the story of a renowned actress who reconnects with her childhood crush, a former gaming champion. Their relationship begins as friends, but as time passes, their feelings for each other deepen. Available for streaming on Viki Rakuten, YouTube.

Whether you're drawn to historical sagas, lighthearted comedies, or heartfelt romances, these dramas offer a diverse range of experiences that are sure to keep you glued to your screen.