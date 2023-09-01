Vi Rs 475 Plan Offers Something No Other Plan Does

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The Rs 475 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with a validity of just 28 days. But the special thing about this plan is that it offers 4GB of daily data to customers for the entire validity. This means that in 28 days, you will get to consume a total of 112GB of data.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country offers customers a Rs 475 plan.
  • Vi's prepaid plans have a lot of data benefits for customers.
  • The telco provides its plans with the Vi Hero Unlimted benefit which includes three things - Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delights. 

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country offers customers a Rs 475 plan. There's a special thing about this plan. It offers customers something that no other plan from any of the private telcos does. What that thing is, we will touch upon a little later. Vi's prepaid plans have a lot of data benefits for customers. The telco provides its plans with the Vi Hero Unlimted benefit which includes three things - Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delights.




Let's directly jump into the Rs 475 plan from Vodafone Idea and see whether it is worth the money or not.

Vodafone Idea or Vi Rs 475 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 475 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with a validity of just 28 days. But the special thing about this plan is that it offers 4GB of daily data to customers for the entire validity. This means that in 28 days, you will get to consume a total of 112GB of data. Not only this, but you will also be able to leverage Data Delights to get 2GB of extra data in total. Then there's also the Binge All Night benefit which means you can consume unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM and your FUP (fair-usage-policy) data for the day won't be affected.

Apart from the data benefits, this plan also comes with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There's also an OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Vi Movies & TV VIP. Note that, you will also be eligible to get 5GB of free bonus data with this plan if you subscribe to it using the Vi app. However, the 5GB bonus data will be available only for the first 3 days for the customers. Post the consumption of the FUP data, the speed for the consumer will drop to 64 Kbps.

