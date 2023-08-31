Nordic Data Center Operator atNorth Expands With Gompute Acquisition

According to the statement, the acquisition is expected to offer synergies between atNorth's HPC-as-a-service solution and colocation platform and Gompute's expertise in HPC technology, skilled engineers, and strong customer base.

Highlights

  • The deal also involves atNorth integrating Gompute's Gothenburg-based data centre.
  • The combination of both the companies will enable to provide a pan-Nordic full-stack offering tailored to HPC and AI workloads.
  • atNorth was acquired by Partners Group, a global private markets firm, in 2022.

atNorth, the Nordic data centre services provider, announced its acquisition of Gompute on Tuesday. According to the statement, this acquisition signifies atNorth's expansion in the Nordic region and its aim to strengthen its position in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market. The deal also involves atNorth integrating Gompute's Gothenburg-based data centre, with a capacity potential of 10 MW, into its expanding portfolio.

Companies Involved

atNorth is a Nordic data centre services company headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland. They specialize in colocation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence services across Iceland, Sweden, and Finland. Gompute, on the other hand, is a provider of HPC and data center services, known for its advanced HPC technology and skilled engineers.

Strategic Benefits

This combination will enable the companies to provide a pan-Nordic full-stack offering tailored to HPC and AI workloads. atNorth says the acquisition is subject to certain conditions and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Background and Transformation

atNorth was acquired by Partners Group, a global private markets firm, in 2022. Partners Group is said to be focused on transforming atNorth into a pan-Nordic provider of sustainable and efficient data centre solutions. Gompute was founded in 2002 to address the increasing intensity of HPC workloads and applications.

Future Expansion

atNorth has plans for continued expansion, with the company set to open a seventh data centre site in Helsinki, Finland, in the third quarter of 2024.

