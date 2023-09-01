UScellular Accelerates 5G Network Expansion With Early Access to C-Band Spectrum



US wireless carrier UScellular announced on Tuesday that it has gained full access to the 5G C-Band spectrum it secured in Auction 107, held in March 2021. The company states that this development enables it to accelerate the expansion of its 5G network faster than anticipated.

Also Read: Verizon Expedites 5G Ultra Wideband Expansion With Full C-Band Access









Upgradation of Cell Sites

Having upgraded over 440 cell sites earlier this year in preparation for this spectrum access, UScellular said it will activate the enhanced 5G service in the next few weeks, three months ahead of schedule.

According to UScellular, the utilisation of C-Band spectrum technology brings faster data speeds, increased capacity, and an overall enhancement of network performance, all of which will directly benefit customers.

Enhanced Network Experience

UScellular emphasized the significance of this milestone: "This early access to our C-Band spectrum allows us to accelerate our plans and bring a superior network experience to more mobile and Home Internet customers earlier than expected. Additional spectrum access is important as we advance our mission to connect people to what matters most."

Also Read: UScellular Launches 5G Mid-Band Network, Bringing Faster Connectivity to Parts of 10 States

5G mid-band network

UScellular has stated that the expansion of its 5G network using the C-Band spectrum is a continuation of the company's recent launch of its 5G mid-band network across ten states earlier this year, as reported by TelecomTalk.

By harnessing the potential of the C-Band spectrum, UScellular can offer enhanced 5G services and deliver a superior network experience to its growing customer base.