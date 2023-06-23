UScellular Launches 5G Mid-Band Network, Bringing Faster Connectivity to Parts of 10 States

UScellular, the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the US, has announced the rollout of its 5G mid-band network, offering customers in parts of 10 states access to a faster and more robust network experience. By combining UScellular's 5G mid-band technology with compatible devices, users can enjoy speeds up to 10 times faster than the company's 4G LTE network and low-band 5G. UScellular says the 5G service on this band provides increased capacity, enhances the mobile experience, and offers various business and fixed wireless applications.

UScellular's 5G Mid-Band Network Coverage

According to the statement, the initial launch of UScellular's 5G mid-band network will primarily cover regions in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin, including sections of notable cities such as Rockford, Illinois, Des Moines, Iowa, and Milwaukee. Communities in Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington will also be included in this initial rollout.

By the end of the year, UScellular aims to extend the coverage to over 1 million households within its operating footprint, empowering them with 5G mid-band Network connectivity.

Benefits of Mid-Band Technology

UScellular said it considers mid-band technology as the "sweet spot" of 5G, thanks to its broad coverage, low latency, and high speeds, enabling more people to connect seamlessly at home or on the go. As UScellular approaches the milestone of serving 100,000 High-Speed Internet customers later this summer, mid-band technology will play a crucial role in expanding the reach and enhancing the performance of 5G services.

Device Portfolio Expansion and Connectivity Offerings

UScellular says it plans to continue expanding its device portfolio, including adding more options for its High-Speed Internet service and introducing additional IoT devices, to further enhance both mobile and fixed connectivity offerings.

UScellular's 5G Spectrum

With the launch of the 5G mid-band network, UScellular now offers its customers access to low-band, mid-band, and high-band mmWave 5G speeds and services. The company projects that nearly 3 million households within its operating footprint will have access to 5G mid-band connectivity by the end of 2024.

To enable the 5G mid-band network, UScellular acquired the 3.45 GHz spectrum through Auction 110, granted in 2022. For the mid-band buildout, the company has partnered with Nokia and Ericsson.

With the introduction of the 5G mid-band network, UScellular is taking another step forward in providing enhanced connectivity and improved experiences for its users.