Anatel Grants Approval for 5G Activation in 3.5GHz Band in 187 More Municipalities

Anatel has approved the activation of 5G in the 3.5GHz band in an additional 187 municipalities. The decision was made during a recent meeting of the Group Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems (GAISPI) in the 3.625-3.700 MHz Frequency Band. According to the official website, Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Agencia Nacional de Telecomunicacoes, Anatel) has confirmed the development.

Anatel's Approval for 5G Activation in 3.5GHz Band

Starting from June 26, 2023, telecommunications providers that acquired lots in the 3.5GHz band will be able to request licensing and activation of Standalone 5G stations in these municipalities. This expansion brings the total number of municipalities with access to the 3.5GHz band to 1,610, covering a population of 141 million Brazilians, representing 66.4 percent of the country's population.

Potential Accelerated Rollout in the Future

Furthermore, the rollout of the 3.5GHz band in additional cities may be accelerated from July onwards, depending on the progress of the Entity Administrating (EAF) the 3.5GHz Band.

Anatel said that to facilitate rollout tracking, GAISPI has provided a data panel displaying the municipalities where the 3.5GHz band has already been cleared and the approved planning for future releases.

The availability of the 3.5GHz band does not imply immediate installation of 5G networks in these municipalities. The deployment of 5G stations will depend on the individual planning of each telecommunications provider.

The decision to authorize the expansion of 5G stations in the 3.5 GHz band represents a significant milestone in Brazil's journey towards nationwide 5G coverage.