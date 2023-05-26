Brazil’s Anatel Approves 459 More Municipalities for 3.5 GHz Band

Providers in Brazil have received approval to request licenses and activate 5G stations in an additional 459 municipalities in the 3.5 GHz band, according to a recent decision by the Monitoring Group of the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems. According to the official website, Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Agencia Nacional de Telecomunicacoes, Anatel) has confirmed the development.

Also Read: Scala Data Centers Launches Latin America’s Second Largest Vertical Data Center

Expanded 5G Coverage in Brazil

This development expands the availability of the 3.5 GHz band for standalone 5G stations to a total of 1,423 municipalities, covering approximately 64.7% of Brazil's population totaling 138 million Brazilians.

The decision, made during an Ordinary Meeting on May 24, 2023, enables providers to take the necessary steps to deploy 5G networks in these regions.

The decision follows the guidelines outlined in the 5G Notice and focuses on municipalities where the migration of open TV signals from parabolic antennas to the Ku band has been completed.

By concluding this process, the 3.5 GHz Band Administrator Entity (EAF) has paved the way for the eviction of the Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) systems, clearing the path for 5G deployment.

Individual Deployment Plans by Providers

However, it is important to note that the release of the band does not mean the immediate installation of 5G networks in these municipalities. The actual deployment of fifth-generation stations depends on the individual planning and strategies of each provider. The providers will need to create their own implementation plans to bring 5G services to the newly authorized regions.

Also Read: V.tal Starts Its Second Edge Data Center in Fortaleza

GAISPI's Comprehensive Data Panel

To facilitate the monitoring of released municipalities and keep stakeholders informed, the GAISPI (Monitoring Group of the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems) offers a comprehensive data panel. This panel displays the municipalities where the 3.5 GHz band has been released, as well as the approved planning for future releases.

This information will assist providers in understanding the available opportunities and in planning their network expansion accordingly.

The decision to authorize the expansion of 5G stations in the 3.5 GHz band represents a significant milestone in Brazil's journey towards nationwide 5G coverage.

With each new municipality included in the deployment plans, Brazil takes a step closer to harnessing the transformative power of 5G technology.