National Broadband Ireland Passes 75,000 Connections Milestone Nationwide



National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has announced that it has now connected over 75,000 homes, farms, and businesses under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) to its high-speed fiber broadband network. NBI, along with the Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment, and Circular Economy, will mark the milestone at Herbst Software in Wicklow, which recently joined the network.

Milestones Achieved

NBI has also achieved another milestone as its network has now reached 40 percent of the farms and businesses included in the Intervention Area. In total, NBI will connect 91,999 farms and businesses in rural Ireland to high-speed broadband, with 36,972 of these now able to avail of a connection.

National Broadband Ireland said: "Connections to NBI's network have more than doubled in the last 12 months, with over 75,000 premises now connected."

"Over 232,000 premises are ready to connect by signing up with one of our 62 retail partners. We're hearing back from connected customers that access to our network is transformational, especially for businesses based in rural parts of the country like Herbst, which is already utilising its new connection to support its operations across Ireland."

Enhanced Connectivity

NBI said businesses connected by it have access to additional services and products that offer increased download and upload speeds to ensure no bottlenecks during busy periods and times of elevated usage. Standard speeds across all NBI connection types guarantee speeds of 500 Mbps, with additional plans available that can deliver speeds of up to 2 Gbps.

NBI highlighted that the connection to Herbst Software shows that even businesses in remote parts of the country can have access to fast and reliable broadband.

"High-speed broadband isn't just a connection, it's a lifeline for modern business operations in rural Ireland. It's a tool that will allow us to continue to innovate and grow into the future," Herbst Software said.