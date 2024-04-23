National Broadband Ireland Passes 75,000 Connections Milestone Nationwide

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

NBI highlighted that the connection to Herbst Software shows that even businesses in remote parts of the country can have access to fast and reliable broadband.

Highlights

  • Over 75,000 premises connected under the National Broadband Plan.
  • NBI's network reaches 40 percent of farms and businesses in the Intervention Area.
  • High-speed broadband empowers rural businesses like Herbst Software.

Follow Us

National Broadband Ireland Passes 75,000 Connections Milestone Nationwide
National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has announced that it has now connected over 75,000 homes, farms, and businesses under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) to its high-speed fiber broadband network. NBI, along with the Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment, and Circular Economy, will mark the milestone at Herbst Software in Wicklow, which recently joined the network.

Also Read: NBI Reports Over 217,000 Premises Passed Across Ireland




Milestones Achieved

NBI has also achieved another milestone as its network has now reached 40 percent of the farms and businesses included in the Intervention Area. In total, NBI will connect 91,999 farms and businesses in rural Ireland to high-speed broadband, with 36,972 of these now able to avail of a connection.

National Broadband Ireland said: "Connections to NBI's network have more than doubled in the last 12 months, with over 75,000 premises now connected."

"Over 232,000 premises are ready to connect by signing up with one of our 62 retail partners. We're hearing back from connected customers that access to our network is transformational, especially for businesses based in rural parts of the country like Herbst, which is already utilising its new connection to support its operations across Ireland."

Also Read: Eir Expands 5G Mobile and Broadband Coverage to Ireland’s Remote Black Valley in Kerry

Enhanced Connectivity

NBI said businesses connected by it have access to additional services and products that offer increased download and upload speeds to ensure no bottlenecks during busy periods and times of elevated usage. Standard speeds across all NBI connection types guarantee speeds of 500 Mbps, with additional plans available that can deliver speeds of up to 2 Gbps.

NBI highlighted that the connection to Herbst Software shows that even businesses in remote parts of the country can have access to fast and reliable broadband.

"High-speed broadband isn't just a connection, it's a lifeline for modern business operations in rural Ireland. It's a tool that will allow us to continue to innovate and grow into the future," Herbst Software said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

If they already reached 482 million, I wonder in how many months it will reach 500 million customers. Their ARPU…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4…

Faraz :

Vi just showing their greedy face more than ARPUtel these days. With minimum spectrum and network, they want to take…

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

PARAG SHAH :

it would be harakari for vodafone to increase tariff, as it will only benifit 5g players

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Faraz :

That is good enough speed as per 4G standard, and you get cheaper plan. You could dial *#0011# and show…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

ansarshaikh :

Tested BSNL 4G, on Band 28 coverage is best, speed also 10mbps to 40mbps with 10mHz

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments