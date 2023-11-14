National Broadband Ireland Network Passes 200,000 Premises Milestone



National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company responsible for delivering the Government's National Broadband Plan (NBP), has announced that more than 200,000 homes, farms, and businesses across the country can now access the company's high-speed fibre network, surpassing the target of reaching 185,000 premises by January 2024.

Milestone Achievement

NBI said this milestone means that over a third of the premises targeted by the NBP now have access to the high-speed fibre infrastructure, while three in five premises served are either under construction or have completed the construction phase.

The company reported that over 60,000 premises are already connected to the NBI network, exceeding all previous forecasts, which projected 50,000 connections by the end of the current contract year in January 2024.

Infrastructure Progress

National Broadband Ireland, said, "High-speed fibre broadband connections with minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second are available to more than 200,000 homes, farms and businesses. NBI will ultimately serve 564,000 premises, so we have now reached over a third of the rollout and are ahead of our target of 185,000 premises passed and ready to connect by January 2024."

"The design and build of a high-speed wholesale broadband network is a major, complex infrastructure project which takes place in a phased process. We have now completed the vast majority of the engineering and design groundwork that is fundamental to the delivery of the project, with three in every five premises either under or completed construction," NBI added.

Connectivity Rates

According to NBI, take-up rates exceed 40 percent in areas where the network has been active for over twelve months, and the average take-up rate of 30 percent is ahead of projections and compares favourably with international benchmarks.