USA to Free Up More Spectrum: Report

The United States of America (USA) is aiming to free up more spectrum in the near future. On Monday, US President Joe Biden's administration announced that they are looking to repurpose spectrum currently set aside for parts of the federal government. The US government has identified a need for freeing up additional spectrum as the advanced technology needs are soaring in the US, said a Reuters report. The White House has confirmed that it is releasing a National Spectrum Strategy and a presidential memorandum to modernise US spectrum policy.









The new policy will include actions to improve spectrum management and spectrum access. Further, it would include a study of more than 2700 MHz of spectrum for potential repurposing. There are new use cases for spectrum coming up such as connected vehicles are growing in numbers. Further, the mobile data traffic is also only going up.

Also Read: 2degrees Commits to Reducing Emissions by 43 Percent by 2030

The white house has identified that additional spectrum is the key to next-generation wireless service and a variety of advanced technology. "Innovations ranging from 5G networks, to precision agriculture, to unmanned aerial vehicles, to moon missions take large amounts of spectrum to operate," the White House said in a statement on Monday.

For the expansion of 5G networks, telcos globally would require additional spectrum. This is a great move from the United States government. Further, there will also be demand for satellite spectrum in many countries as satcom (satellite communication) companies are also rapidly rolling out services in the global market.

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel Records 58 Percent Rise in Renewable Energy Usage in FY23

The spectrum would also be required by drones and earlier in January, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed to make the 5 GHz band available for the rising number of drones. The need for wireless spectrum is only going to shoot up and the policies of the current governments across the world must take note of that.