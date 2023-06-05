Eir Expands 5G Mobile and Broadband Coverage to Ireland’s Remote Black Valley in Kerry

In a significant leap forward for the connectivity in Ireland, Eir, the country's largest telecommunications provider, has announced the deployment of 5G ultrafast mobile coverage in the picturesque Black Valley of County Kerry. This remote location, which was the last area in the country to receive rural electrification, can now enjoy high-speed broadband and crystal-clear mobile phone connections.

The announcement took place against the backdrop of the scenic Gap of Dunloe, where Eir representatives were joined by local residents who expressed their delight in experiencing the latest advancements in connectivity firsthand.

Empowering the Black Valley Community

Eir says it has the best 5G availability in Ireland and has now extended its network to cover 550 cities, towns, and communities throughout the country, reaching over 85 percent of the population. This latest expansion brings the benefits of 5G to the Black Valley community, nestled between Beaufort and Killarney.

Eir believes that this delivery will empower the local community, stimulate innovation, and drive growth in the region. Eir says it is proud to have played a role in connecting this beautiful valley in the heart of Killarney National Park and looks forward to continuing to expand its network to benefit communities all across Ireland.

Previously, the Black Valley had to wait until 1977 to receive electricity through the rural electrification program initiated by the ESB. Now, it is swiftly catching up with the rest of the country, bypassing many areas to enjoy the fastest speeds and highest-capacity mobile network available, which also supports high-speed broadband.

Boosting Tourism and Business Opportunities

The arrival of 5G in the Black Valley is a game-changer for local businesses, including Anam Valley Cottages, which provides self-catering accommodations and facilitates arts and research residencies in this pristine and remote location.

Eir says the benefits of 5G in the Black Valley extend beyond business. Thousands of tourists who visit the area annually, whether by bicycle, boat, or pony and trap, can now livestream their experiences on digital platforms right from the heart of this picturesque location.

Enhancing Emergency Services with Reliable Connectivity

Additionally, Kerry Mountain Rescue, a vital service in the region, will now have access to reliable, high-quality connectivity, eliminating the need for outdated "walkie-talkie" coverage when responding to emergencies in the area.

With the inclusion of the Black Valley, Eir's 5G network now encompasses more than 550 towns, villages, and communities across Ireland. The deployment in the Black Valley represents an investment of over Euros 600,000, constituting approximately 20 percent of the total investment on 5G in Kerry to date.

To maintain the aesthetic harmony of the Black Valley, the infrastructure implementation involved four masts measuring only 12 meters in height. These masts replaced the legacy fixed network infrastructure and now provide mobile service across all technologies, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G.

The connectivity milestone achieved in the Black Valley signifies a remarkable advancement in technology and represents a promising future for the region's residents and businesses alike.