Airtel Short-Term Lump Sum Data Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel offers a ton of short-term lump-sum data prepaid plans. The beauty of lump-sum data prepaid plans is that they allow you to consume as much data as you want in a given day. Of course, the amount of data that you are consuming can't be more than the FUP (fair usage policy) data bundled with the pack. Most users in India currently use prepaid plans, which come with a high-speed data limit for each day. But that can seriously limit your ability to get more work done on certain days when you need more data. Thus, prepaid packs with lump-sum data are better options for users who have non-uniform data usage patterns each day.

Here, we are listing all the short-term lump sum data prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel.

Airtel Lump Sum Data Plans with Short-Term Validity

The first plan on the list is the Rs 489 option. With this plan, users get 50GB of lump-sum data with a validity of just 30 days. The plan also ships with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and additional benefits such as unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free.

Then there's the Rs 509 plan which comes with 60GB of data and 1 month of validity. This plan also bundles additional benefits mentioned for the Rs 489 plan above and offers unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS.

The next Airtel plan on the list is the Rs 199 plan which has a validity of 30 days and offers 3GB of data with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan are only free Hellotunes and Wunk Music Free. There are Rs 155 and Rs 179 plans here as well, with which users get 1GB and 2GB of data. Both these plans bundle unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS for the users, along with free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

If you want 25GB of lump-sum data for 30 days, then you can also go for the Rs 296 plan from Airtel. This plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and additional benefits.