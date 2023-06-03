Bharti Airtel Brings New 4G Data Voucher of Rs 49

Without making any announcement, Bharti Airtel has added a new prepaid plan of Rs 49 to its offerings. This plan from Airtel is not actually a base prepaid plan but a data booster plan. Data boosters or data vouchers are plans meant for consumers who already have an active base prepaid plan and need more data than what their current plan already offers. The Rs 49 plan from Airtel can serve some users who want a lot of additional data for just one day to get their work done well. Let's check out what this plan is all about.

Bharti Airtel Rs 49 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel has brought a Rs 49 prepaid plan for consumers. With this plan, users get a validity of just one day. However, the data bundled with the plan is 6GB. This is a large amount of additional data to consume in a single day. However, it can work well for creators who are in areas where Wi-Fi networks are not available.

Bharti Airtel is now offering 4G and 5G in more than 3000 cities/towns of India, this data voucher can be used to as a 4G data top-up voucher. This plan would help Airtel boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) without any doubt. But it all depends on the consumer's uptake of the plan.

Airtel wants to improve ARPU and revenue margins, and thus until the time proper tariff hikes are introduced, it has to manage to earn more with the current plans somehow.