Airtel Netflix Bundled Postpaid Plans Price and Benefits

Bharti Airtel is one of the largest telecom players in the Indian market. The telecom service provider (TSP) offers postpaid services to customers. Airtel is the second-largest postpaid mobile service provider in India at the moment. The telco offers several plans to users, but only two of them come with Netflix at no additional cost. If you are looking for these Netflix bundled postpaid plans from Bharti Airtel, then you have come to the right place. Let's go through these plans and see what makes them special.

Airtel Netflix Bundled Postpaid Plans

Airtel Rs 1199 Plan: One of the most expensive plans offered by Airtel, the Rs 1199 postpaid plan comes with 1 regular and 3 add-on connections for consumers. Users get 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling with a 200GB data rollover facility. For each add-on connection, there's a data cap of 30GB per month, and for the primary connection, the data is 150GB per month. Users get Amazon Prime membership for 6 months at no additional cost, Disney+ Hotstar for 1 year at no extra cost, Handset protection, Xstream Mobile Pack, and Wynk Premium. There's also Netflix Basic monthly subscription included. Customers can upgrade to Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium by paying Rs 300 or Rs 450 additional per month.

Airtel Rs 1499 Plan: The most expensive postpaid plan offered by Airtel is the Rs 1499 plan. Users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 200GB of data. There are four add-on connections along with a primary connection. The add-on connections get 30GB of data, and there's a data rollover facility of up to 200GB. Additional benefits of the plan include Amazon Prime Membership for six months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for one year, handset protection, Xstream Mobile pack, and Wynk Premium. A free subscription to the Netflix Standard plan is included, but users can upgrade to Netflix Premium by paying Rs 150 more.