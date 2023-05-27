Airtel Minimum Recharge Plan for Keeping SIM Active

Bharti Airtel is the second largest telecom operator in India. It has several hundred million customers actively consuming network services under its portfolio. The telco is now going towards the direction of bringing 5G to everyone in every corner of the country. Airtel has already reached more than 3000 cities with its 5G services. Much recently, Airtel increased the minimum recharge plan for customers across the country. In a span of almost two years, the cost of minimum recharge has shot up several times with Bharti Airtel. Let's check out the minimum recharge plan of Airtel.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Entry-Level Family Plan For Serious Mobility Needs

Airtel Minimum Recharge Plan 2023

Bharti Airtel decided to remove the Rs 99 plan from its offerings. Until a few months ago, Airtel's Rs 99 plan was the option people went for if they just wanted to keep the SIM active. But now, that plan has become the Rs 155 plan. There are no other tariffs below Rs 155 that Airtel users can recharge with to keep their SIM active.

This has increased the cost of recharging for many consumers. But Airtel is very clear with its strategy of only having high-paying customers on its network. The telco isn't worried about keeping low-paying customers as it negatively affects its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure.

Let's check out the benefits of the Rs 155 plan.

With this plan, users get 1GB of total data along with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS in total. There are additional benefits of Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music Free. This plan has a validity of just 24 days. In case you want a plan for 28 days, then you can go for the Rs 179 plan, which comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 2GB of data. The additional benefits of this plan are the same as what you get with the Rs 155 plan.