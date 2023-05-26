Euskaltel Introduces Hegan: 5G Internet for Fiber-Free Areas

Euskaltel, the Masmovil Group company, has unveiled Hegan, an internet connection service specifically designed for areas in the Basque Country and Navarre where fiber connection service is unavailable. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and provide residents in these regions with seamless access to 5G based high-speed internet, ensuring they can stay connected and thrive in the digital age.

Hegan, the Rural Internet Solution

Euskaltel's Hegan service targets rural and urban areas that have not been covered by traditional fiber networks. Using 5G technology, Hegan offers a reliable and efficient internet connection with the average speed of 102 Mbps, even in areas where fiber deployment is challenging or economically unfeasible.

Easy Installation and Versatile Connectivity

Euskaltel says one of the standout features of Hegan is its user-friendly installation process. Unlike traditional internet services that often require complex wiring and setup, Hegan eliminates the hassle by providing a seamless wireless experience. Users simply need to plug in the service and they are ready to start browsing at high speeds.

With Hegan, users can connect up to 32 devices simultaneously, ensuring that everyone in the household can enjoy fast and reliable internet access.

Whether it's for remote work, video conferencing, online education, or leisure activities, Hegan's connectivity capabilities offer a smooth and uninterrupted experience for all users.

Unlimited Calls and Mobile Data

To enhance the overall user experience, Hegan includes a mobile phone line with unlimited calls to national mobiles and landlines. This added convenience allows users to stay connected with their personal and professional contacts effortlessly.

Moreover, Hegan subscribers can choose from two mobile data options. The first option offers a generous 30GB monthly data allowance for smartphones, ensuring users can browse, stream, and engage with their favorite online content.

Alternatively, users can opt for an unlimited data plan, providing ultimate freedom and peace of mind without worrying about data limits.

Bringing High-Speed Internet to Fiber-Free Areas

The launch of Hegan represents a significant milestone in the quest to bridge the digital divide in the Basque Country and Navarre. By offering high-speed internet to areas that have been deprived of fiber connectivity, Euskaltel is empowering residents and businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital era.

To benefit from this innovative service, interested individuals can request Hegan and receive a complimentary WiFi 6 Router directly to their homes. With this seamless plug-and-play solution, users can instantly unlock the full potential of high-speed internet and embark on a digital journey like never before.