96 Percent of Norwegian Households Now Have Access to 100 Mbps Internet: NKOM

Ninety-six percent of households in Norway now have access to high-speed internet with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps, according to the latest report from the National Communications Authority (NKOM). The data reveals a significant improvement in internet connectivity across the country, indicating a positive trend towards achieving the government's goal of providing widespread broadband access.

Progress Towards Government's Broadband Access Goal

The report, based on feedback from operators participating in the broadband support program, highlights the progress made in expanding internet coverage in Norway. The number of households with access to 100 Mbps internet has increased by 80,000 since the coverage survey conducted in autumn 2022.

The government's objective is to ensure that every household and business in Norway has access to broadband with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps by the end of 2025.

Connectivity Upgrades Still Needed for 4% of Households

According to NKOM, while the majority of households have access to high-speed broadband, approximately 100,000 households, which account for around 4 percent of the total, still require connectivity upgrades to meet the 100 Mbps threshold.

Despite the overall improvement in internet availability, the report also reveals that many households are not fully utilizing the potential of high-speed broadband. Out of the 2.3 million households with private broadband subscriptions, only 77 percent have chosen to purchase internet packages with speeds of at least 100 Mbps.

This discrepancy suggests a need for further investigation into the varying composition and requirements of households. Additionally, according to the NKOM report, the increasing popularity of mobile subscriptions with larger data allowances indicates that some individuals may be using mobile connections as an alternative to fixed internet connections.

As Norway continues its efforts to improve internet connectivity, ensuring that households fully utilize high-speed broadband will be crucial for maximizing the benefits of this technological advancement.