DE-CIX Expands Internet Exchanges in Norway to Boost Regional Connectivity

DE-CIX, a leading provider of premium interconnection services, has announced the launch of two new internet exchanges in Norway. The exchanges in Oslo (OS-IX) and Kristiansand (Campus N01) are now available for service.

Partnership with BULK Infrastructure Group AS

The launch was celebrated in Oslo with DE-CIX's partner, BULK Infrastructure Group AS, Norway's leader in building and operating sustainable digital infrastructure, data centres, colocation, fibre networks, and industrial real estate.

Peering and Cloud Connectivity Services

The new internet exchanges, now available in the BULK data centres, offer peering and cloud connectivity services to companies of all sizes, allowing them to manage their cloud strategies and gain control of their data beyond the public internet.

Interconnection Package

In addition, customers will have access to a complete interconnection package through DE-CIX's InterconnectionFLEX service, and the GlobePEER Nordics peering service will combine local and regional peering covering all DE-CIX Nordics locations and DE-CIX Hamburg.

DE-CIX's New Locations in Norway as Digital Hubs

DE-CIX's new locations in Norway will serve as digital hubs for regional connectivity, providing local networks with low-latency interconnection and the localization of global content while increasing network stability, scalability, and security. The move marks DE-CIX's entrance into one of the world's most highly developed digital markets.

DE-CIX operates several carrier and data centre-neutral internet exchanges in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Asia, and Africa. The company aims to deliver the best possible technical quality and state-of-the-art support to accompany the interconnection needs of its customers.