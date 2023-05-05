Airtel Black Plans Under Rs 1000 with DTH, OTT, Fiber Broadband and More

Bharti Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in India, offers consumers an opportunity to completely engulf themselves in the Airtel ecosystem with Airtel Black. It is a unique service from the company that bundles its multiple offerings in a single basket. The best thing about Airtel Black is that the consumer doesn't have to pay separate bills for multiple services, which is a very huge convenience. Further, customers get benefits such as a dedicated relationship team and the freedom to choose the services they want with Airtel Black. Today, we will be focusing on the Airtel Black plans that are priced under Rs 1000. Note that you can make custom plans with the help of the company.

Airtel Black Rs 699 Plan

The Rs 699 plan from Airtel Black is its entry-level option. It bundles fiber + landline + DTH + OTT (over-the-top) apps for the consumer. The fiber connection bundled gives 40 Mbps speed, and the DTH connection comes with Rs 260 worth of channels. The OTT apps bundled are Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Black Rs 799 Plan

The Rs 799 plan from Airtel Black comes with postpaid + DTH + OTT apps. The postpaid connection bundled brings 105GB of data with unlimited calls. Then there's Rs 260 worth of TV channels, and the OTT apps bundled are Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Black Rs 998 Plan

The last plan under Rs 1000 from Airtel Black is the Rs 998 option. This plan comes with fiber + landline + postpaid + OTT apps. The fiber plan comes with 40 Mbps of internet speed and unlimited data. The postpaid plan bundled brings 105GB of data with unlimited voice calling and OTT apps which includes Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream.

With Airtel Black, you can also get 30 days of free service whenever you choose a new service or add one to the existing services. Airtel Black doesn't bind customers in any manner to the service, so the users are free to exit the service whenever they want. They will just have to let Airtel know about their decision, and their Airtel Black journey would be over without paying any exit fee.